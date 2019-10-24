Raiders’ Trent Brown Recruits Patriots Star WR on Social Media [LOOK]

The New England Patriots are in the middle of revamping their receiving corps with the recent trade for Mohamed Sanu and it looks like Josh Gordon is going to be let go in the process. As ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday, the Patriots are putting Gordon on the injured reserve, which will likely lead to his release. He’d be free to sign with another team and continue to play when he gets healthy.

The Oakland Raiders have been in search of wide receiver help for quite some time and now Trent Brown, who was Gordon’s teammate last season, has taken to social media to recruit the former All-Pro.

This isn’t the first time Brown has taken to social media to try and recruit a wide receiver. He tried the same thing with Stefon Diggs after the team’s win over the Chicago Bears. This situation is different as Diggs is under contract and has little say in where he can go. If Gordon is released and clears waivers, he can go where he pleases.

Raiders Still Need Wide Receiver Help

Ever since Antonio Brown scorned the Raiders, they have been struggling to find his replacement. It’s been made more difficult by the fact that Tyrell Williams has been dealing with injuries for most of the season. Gordon isn’t healthy right now, so it might take some time for him to get back on the field. He’s pretty far removed from his insane 2013 season when he accumulated 1,646 receiving yards in only 14 games.

Since 2013, he’s missed two full seasons due to suspension and has never made it through a full 16 games. If Bill Belichick and the Patriots couldn’t get him to return to All-Pro form, it’s doubtful anybody can. Gordon is probably an upgrade over what the Raiders have, aside from Williams. If he’s healthy he wouldn’t be a terrible addition. At worst, he’s a number two or three who can make a few big plays. At best, he’s an All-Pro who can put up massive numbers. It would be a relatively risk-free move for Oakland.

The team still hasn’t seen what they have in Zay Jones just yet. The former second-round pick has loads of potential but never lived up to it in Buffalo. A fresh start for him with a veteran quarterback could be just what he needs to turn his career around.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Trent Brown Delivers Fiery Message Against Bullying

In unrelated news, there’s been a video that’s gone viral of a kid named Rayden getting viciously bullied in school. The video depicts Rayden getting attacked by a number of students who hit him repeatedly. It’s tough to watch, so view at your own risk.

this is very sad we are all here for you brotha, please tag anyone that knows him or his parents i would like to reach out! 💔 #standwithrayden pic.twitter.com/B13pn8zPCC — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 23, 2019

Trent Brown saw the video and issued a fiery response on his Twitter. His tweet is NSFW.

This is some bull***!!! I F***ING HATE BULLIES!!!! I want to bring Rayden and his family to a game!!! You guys help me find him please #standwithrayden

The hashtag #standwithrayden is now trending on Twitter and there are many people trying to reach out to him to offer support. Hopefully, Brown can find him and bring his family to a game.

READ NEXT: ESPN Reveals Eye-Popping Stats About Raiders Offensive Line & Trent Brown

