Despite trying out several running backs, the Oakland Raiders haven’t decided to make any additions at the position. The two most notable players the team worked out were LeGarrette Blount and C.J. Anderson. Based on the team working out those men, it looks like they were looking to add some power to the rushing game. However, according to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, both players showed up to their workout out of shape.

Blount and Anderson were out of shape https://t.co/QfyUjYo7hI — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 29, 2019

Neither man has been known for their incredible physique, but it’s surprising to hear that neither of them has tried to stay in game shape. The NFL has so much injury and turnover at running back, it would seem like free agents would try to be ready for the call. Anderson hasn’t been on a roster since Week 2 when the Detriot Lions cut him. It’s strange that he hasn’t been able to stay on a team. He filled in very well for the Los Angeles Rams late last season during their Super Bowl run. He’s only 28 years old and should have some more juice left in the tank. His biggest obstacle is going to be getting back in shape.

Blount has less upside as he’s 32 years old and will be 33 in December. He’s been out of the NFL all year, so it makes more sense for him to be out of shape. If the Raiders are looking for a power running back, it’s not going to be Blount or Anderson.

Bo Scarborough was another power running back the team worked out, but he won’t be getting a contract anytime soon, per Vic Tafur.

At that moment in time, no https://t.co/aviBndqbVR — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 29, 2019

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Will the Raiders Continue to Try and Add a Running Back?

VideoVideo related to surprise reason why raiders didn’t sign legarrette blount or c.j. anderson 2019-10-29T20:37:06-04:00

This late into the season, there aren’t a lot of great running back options still available in free agency. Jay Ajayi is still out there. He’s a tad bigger than Josh Jacobs and has been to a pro bowl before. The biggest worry with him is that he’s coming off a torn ACL and running backs are rarely the same after suffering that injury. Plus, he probably doesn’t really fit what the Raiders are looking for. If Jacobs’ shoulder injury causes him to miss time, then Ajayi would be an interesting add.

Marshawn Lynch is still hanging around. He’s technically retired, but that hasn’t stopped him before. If the Raiders are looking for power, there’s no runner more powerful than Lynch. He’s already familiar with the offense and he seems to like Jon Gruden. If the team starts looking like they may be on their way to the playoffs, adding Lynch would be really cool. Oakland’s favorite son being part of a playoff run with his hometown team would be a great story.

With all that said, it’s more likely the Raiders just stay put with what they have. Josh Jacobs looks like he’s on his way to a pro bowl and possibly rookie of the year. The team likes DeAndre Washington as the backup rusher and Jalen Richard is an excellent pass-catcher out of the backfield. All three have similar skillsets, but it hasn’t hurt the Raider offense yet, so there doesn’t seem to be much of a reason to change things up.

READ NEXT: Raiders Re-Sign Super Bowl Champion Linebacker

