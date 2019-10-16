Raiders Work out 3-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back: Report

The Oakland Raiders may be looking to bolster their running back corps with some size. Based on a report from ESPN’s Field Yates the team has tried out two running backs in LeGarrette Blount and Bo Scarbrough.

The more notable of the two is obviously Blount, who was a big part of the New England Patriots offense from 2014 to 2016. When the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2016, Blount led the NFL in rushing touchdowns when he scored 18. The running back has won three Super Bowls. Two as a member of the Patriots and one as a member of Philadelphia Eagles. Blount is a power runner and could actually fit in nicely as the Raiders’ running back corps features smaller runners. He could be a good addition for short-yardage situations.

Outlook of LeGarrette Blount & Bo Scarbrough

Blount is 32 years old, so it’s unknown how much he has left in the tank. If Oakland decided to bring him on, he probably wouldn’t see the field very much. He last played for the Detroit Lions in 2018. He made it through the whole season and started eight games. He rushed for 418 yards and scored five touchdowns. While he’s certainly not as productive as he once was, he still could have a little bit left in the tank. If anything, he’s a good luck charm as he was on the roster that brought the Eagles their first Super Bowl championship.

Scarbrough certainly doesn’t have the resume that Blount has, but he’s almost a decade younger. The former Alabama running back was a teammate of Josh Jacobs in college and was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks but has yet to see the football field on Sundays.

Why Would the Raiders Add a Running Back?

It seems strange the Raiders would be considering adding another running back. There have been no indications that Josh Jacobs, Jalen Richard or DeAndre Washington aren’t hurt enough to miss any time. The only thing that would make sense is that the Raiders want to add more size to their backfield. Blount is 6’0 and weighs 247 points. Scarbrough is 6’2 and weighs 235 pounds. Right now, Jacobs is the team’s biggest running back at 5’10 and 220 pounds. That’s a pretty small group of rushers.

That’s not to say that Jacobs doesn’t run with power because he clearly does. However, the NFL season is long and strenuous. Oakland doesn’t want to wear out their prized new rookie in his first year. Jacobs has been very impressive through five games and tore up a stout Chicago Bears run defense in his last outing. If the Raiders decide to add one of the running backs they tried out, it shouldn’t take away from his workload too much.

Richard and Washington haven’t made too much of an impact in 2019. Gruden could want to add some competition to the room. Washington already had to beat out Doug Martin to start the season. He may need to prove once again that he belongs on the roster.

