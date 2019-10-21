Raiders Host Former Pro Bowl Running Back for Workout: Report

The Oakland Raiders could be looking to beef up their running back rotation.

Following the Raiders’ 42-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, the team hosted former Pro Bowl running back C.J. Anderson for a workout on Monday, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

C.J. Anderson is a Former Raider

For those that don’t remember, Anderson was actually a member of the Raiders during the 2018 season. He was on the roster for six days in the month of December, but he was released without ever appearing in a single game with the franchise.

That would end up being the best thing to ever happen to the veteran running back as Anderson latched on with the Los Angeles Rams. Anderson became the Rams’ go-to running back towards the end of the 2018 season. He ran for 190 yards in the last two regular season games and ran for 123 yards in a Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Anderson would eventually played in Super Bowl 53 as the Rams fell to the New England Patriots.

More recently, the 28-year-old running back spent time with the Detroit Lions. He entered the season on the roster, but was released after just two games.

Over recent weeks, the former Pro Bowl running back has worked out for the Houston Texans and New York Giants. However, he left those workouts without any contract offers.

For his career, Anderson has rushed for 3,497 yards and 22 touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry. His best season came in 2014 as a member of the Denver Broncos when he was selected to his lone Pro Bowl. He ran for 849 yards and eight touchdowns on 179 carries (4.7 yards per carry).

He also served as the team’s starting running back when they won Super Bowl 50. He had 100 yards of total offense in the win, including a two-yard touchdown run that sealed the win for the Broncos.

The only two running backs currently on the Raiders’ roster is Josh Jacob and Jalen Richard. In other words, they may be looking at adding a third running back for depth purposes.

Raiders Trade Former First-Round Pick to Texans

In more notable news on Monday, the Raiders made a surprising trade by sending former first-round draft pick Gareon Conley to the Texans for a 2020 third-round draft selection. Conley was the team’s first-round draft pick back in 2017.

As Josh Dubow of the Associated Press broke down, Conley is the third former first-round draft selection to be traded by the Raiders in the Jon Gruden era. Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper were the others.

“Conley is the third former first-round pick traded away by Oakland in the past 14 months. The Raiders sent 2014 first-rounder Khalil Mack to Chicago for a package that included two first-round picks and 2015 first-rounder Amari Cooper to Dallas for a 2019 first-round pick last season. Conley never developed into a consistent pass defender during his three seasons in Oakland and was part of a defense that allowed Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers to throw five TD passes in a 42-24 loss on Sunday.”

Conley had started all six of the team’s games this season.