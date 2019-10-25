Latest Report Fuels Raiders Trade Speculation

Ever since Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Oakland Raiders were going to be active on the trade market, rumors have been aplenty. The team was expected to be adding pieces, but the only thing they’ve done is trade away Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans for a third-round pick. More moves have been expected, however, the team has remained quiet. Based on a new report from NFL analyst Greg Rosenthal, the Raiders are still looking to make trades, specifically for a wide receiver.

yes, i expect it. have reportedly been calling, especially on WRs — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 25, 2019

Rosenthal goes as far as to say he expects a trade from them. Schefter’s previous report made it seem that Oakland was putting emphasis on acquiring a linebacker and/or a pass rusher. The Raiders have already made two trades for wide receivers since the season started, but it looks like they’re not yet satisfied. There are still some intriguing options that could be available if Oakland is willing to make the right offer.

A.J. Green Among Potential Trade Targets

The most promising wide receiver who was potentially going to find himself on the trade market was Minnesota Vikings’ Stefon Diggs. He was growing unhappy with his decreased role in the offense and it looked like he was ready for a change. Things have turned around in Minnesota and Diggs has seen his numbers go up significantly. That likely means that he’s going to be off-limits for the time being.

A.J. Green is probably the best wide receiver who could be available. The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the worst teams in the NFL and should be ready to sell off some of their top assets. Green has been injured all season, but he should be returning soon. He could be the right piece for a late-season push for the Raiders to make the playoffs if he comes at the right price.

It was also recently reported by Manish Mehta at the New Daily News that New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson could be available. The Jets are another bad team with limited prospects for 2019. Anderson isn’t as big of a name is Green or Diggs, but he’s productive enough to be solid number two behind Tyrell Williams. He would also be the cheapest and likely wouldn’t cost the Raiders more than a third-round pick.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Raiders Could Be out on Vic Beasley: Report

The Raiders might need pass rush help even more than they do wide receiver help. They have one of the worst pass defenses in the league and they had their worst game in Week 7 against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Atlanta Falcons’ Vic Beasley could be an option as he’s only a couple season removed from leading the NFL in sacks and would probably be very cheap. However, The Athletic’s Vic Tafur has reported that Oakland isn’t completely sold on him.

Heard they think he is too undersized. But maybe if the price is cheap enough. https://t.co/q65XQBCooM — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 24, 2019

He does add the team could be players in the Beasley market if he’s cheap enough. However, it seems more possible that the Raiders will look elsewhere. While the team is certainly dragging its feet, expect some big moves to happen before the October 29th trade deadline.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Trent Brown Recruits Patriots Star WR on Social Media [LOOK]

