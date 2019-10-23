Seattle Seahawks’ Defense Has Lost Identity Since Legion of Boom

During the Legion of Boom era, the “We all we got” chant became a rallying cry for a Seattle Seahawks defense that played with a chip on their shoulder. Years later, the chant feels more revealing than motivating as fans continue to wonder if reinforcements are coming ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Seahawks opted against the typical “We all we need” response as GM John Schneider made a deal with the Lions for safety Quandre Diggs.

For as optimistic as Seahawks fans are about the trade, Seattle has more problems than this deal can fix. There have been three things consistent about the Seahawks during the Pete Carroll era: a havoc-creating defense, a violent rushing attack and always protecting home-field. Chris Carson is the only thing keeping the Seahawks from going 0-3 in these key categories.

For the second time in a month, the Seahawks not only lost at home but Seattle’s defense was exposed as the unit gave up big play after big play. As the saying goes, men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t.

The Seahawks defense ranks 19th against the pass allowing 249 yards per game. Seattle’s run defense has fared slightly better as the unit sits 17th with 108 rushing yards per contest. The most glaring stat comes in the points against category where the Seahawks are allowing 25 points per game which ranks 20th in the NFL.

The Seahawks Miss the Legion of Boom

Nothing can last forever as 12’s witnessed the demise of the Legion of Boom, a remembrance of the Super Bowl era in Seattle. Now, our ex’s are in new relationships but they won’t stay out of the Seahawks’ mentions. The brash defenders were fun to root for when they were wearing blue and action green, but are now admittedly annoying when they are chirping from the other team.

From Richard Sherman critiquing Pete Carroll to Earl Thomas’ middle finger, the Legion of Boom has not gone quietly into the night. Sadly, there was also attrition as Kam Chancellor was forced to retire early due to health concerns.

There are still remnants of the unit with Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, but bigger than the stats is the swagger that is missing at Century Link Field. There have been glimpses this season such as Tedric Thompson’s game-winning interception against the Rams, but all too often the defense has been gashed with explosive plays.

There is no shame in getting torched by Lamar Jackson and Alvin Kamara as many NFL defenses have been given the same treatment. If there is any silver lining from Week 7, the offense gave the Ravens two defensive touchdowns. That said, when the game was tight down the stretch, it was the Seahawks defense that could not find a stop to keep the Ravens off the field.

Seattle Desperately Needs Production from New Additions Jadeveon Clowney & Ziggy Ansah

There is no secret formula to winning football games, and we know that everything starts up front on both sides of the ball. The Seahawks brought in Ziggy Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney as help for this season with no guarantee beyond 2019. When Ansah and Clowney are at their best, both are world-class pass rushers, but the problem is we have not seen much of that since the duo has been wearing Seahawks jerseys.

To Clowney’s credit, the pass-rusher has been getting to the quarterback, but the Seahawks need more than just one sack from the mammoth defensive end as the team approaches the half-way mark. Ansah has been more problematic dealing with various injuries for most of his Seahawks tenure. The latest is an ankle injury that kept him out of against the Ravens in Week 7.

Aside from the Ravens game, the Seahawks offense has been distractingly good with the MVP-caliber season Russell Wilson is having. There was the selection of grown-man D.K. Metcalf, the rare early-round draft pick the Seahawks used on a wide receiver. Carson appears to have moved past his fumbling woes to be the workhorse back the Seahawks have coveted since the loss of Marshawn Lynch.

Don’t let this distract you from what is at stake, the Seahawks need better production from the defense if they hope to win in January. The good news is the Seahawks are ahead of schedule in some ways.

Through seven weeks, the Seahawks are 5-2 which is a better start than we are used to seeing under Carroll’s teams. The Seahawks are normally waiting on their offensive line to come together, but this year Seattle is anxiously awaiting Clowney, Ansah, Jarran Reed and company to errupt.

They may be all we got, but it remains to be seen if it is all the Seahawks need.