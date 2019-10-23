Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs Has Perfect Response to Trade

The newest member of the Seattle Seahawks’ secondary Quandre Diggs appears to ecstatic to be heading to the Pacific Northwest. After news broke of the trade, Diggs posted a meme on Twitter of Kermit massively cheering as you can see below.

Tyler Lockett was also excited as the two were connected even before the trade. Lockett posted a video of the two on FaceTime and called Diggs his “best friend.”

“When you find out your bestfriend got traded to Seattle!!!!” Lockett noted on Twitter.

The move made a lot of sense for the Seahawks given what they had to give up, as Diggs can play both safety and corner. The Lions traded Diggs along with a seventh-round 2021 draft pick to the Seahawks for a 2020 fifth-round selection. Diggs is expected to play mostly strong safety as the Seahawks move Marquise Blair to free safety, per Yahoo Sports.

Diggs looked to be a favorite in the Lions locker room as several Detroit players expressed their frustration with the deal on Twitter. Lions cornerback Darius Slay was vocal about losing Diggs.

“This some bull —- here🤦🏾‍♂️…This one hit me bra😢,” Slay noted on Twitter.

So far this season, the Seahawks defense has not been the unit we have come to expect. Fans can expect Diggs to play an immediate role in a secondary that has been inconsistent in 2019.

Diggs Trade Was “Shocking” to the Lions

The move appeared to catch Lions fans by surprise as Diggs was a key member of the Detroit defense. Pride of Detroit emphasized the leadership Diggs brought to the Lions locker room.

This is nothing short but shocking considering the leadership that Diggs provided not only the secondary but the entire defense. His play hadn’t shown any signs of dropping and the Lions inked him to a three-year extension just one year ago.

Diggs is coming off his best season of his five-year career and started all 16 games for the Lions in 2018. Diggs finished the 2018 season with three interceptions, eight deflections, 78 tackles and a touchdown. Diggs played college football at Texas and was selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks Are Also Rumored to Be in the Trade Market for a Tight End

Could O.J. Howard be on the move? 👀 Potential trade involving the Bucs TE is one of the "hottest rumor[s]" among scouts, per @nfldraftscout pic.twitter.com/89Pdijhm2Y — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 13, 2019

Earlier this week, we mentioned the Seahawks were rumored to be exploring trades for a tight end after Will Dissly was ruled out for the season. One name that we covered was O.J. Howard who the Bucs have not utilized in the offense since Bruce Arians took over. It is still unclear if Tampa Bay will look to move Howard before the deadline. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed the Seahawks trade rumors on Sunday prior to their Week 7 matchup with the Ravens.

“Note on the trade deadline: The #Seahawks figure to be in the TE market with Will Dissly going down, and here’s how badly they need one: They used some of their back-end DEs (including 6-4, 295-pound Branden Jackson) as blocking TEs in practice and could do so in the game today,” Rapoport tweeted.

With less than a week to go before the trade deadline, it will be interesting to see if the Seahawks have more deals on the horizon.