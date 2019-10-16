Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 7

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 7 of the NFL season. Our wide receiver edition this week features one of the league’s elite players looking to bounce back after a horrendous showing a week ago. Plus, a rookie standout faced with a difficult matchup.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs]

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

WR: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Cooper Kupp at ATL

The Los Angeles Rams offense struggled as a whole last week. Look for them, and Kupp, to bounce back in a huge way this week. Atlanta has allowed the sixth-most passing yards and the second-most passing touchdowns in football this season. Kupp ranks within the top-six of the NFL in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Michael Gallup vs. PHI

Gallup could see an uptick in targets this week if fellow wideout Amari Cooper misses the game with a thigh bruise. However, any more targets for Gallup would be an array of riches at this point. The Dallas wideout has averaged nine targets per game this season. He’s turned those opportunities into nearly 97 yards per contest. Even if Cooper was able to give it a go this week, the Philadelphia Eagles allow nearly 40 points per game to wideouts, the most in football. There will be enough points to go around for Cowboys wideouts on Sunday.

Larry Fitzgerald at NYG

Fitzgerald has outscored the likes of Stefon Diggs, Hollywood Brown, and Odell Beckham Jr. this season. The wideout has scored an average of 16 points in five of his six games in 2019. The New York Giants have allowed an average of 23.12 fantasy points to the oppositions number one receiver in five of their past six games.

John Brown vs. MIA

Brown was let go in a number of leagues due to a bye week in Week 6. If you were lucky enough to scoop him off the waiver wire this week count your blessings. Miami allows the eighth-most fantasy points to wideout this season. That includes 24 points to Redskins receiver Terry McLaurin just one week ago.

Sleeper: Dante Pettis vs. WAS

The 49ers tried to push Pettis out of a role early in the season. However, it looks as if he’s fought his way back into a prominent one. Pettis led all 49ers receivers in targets a week ago.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Robby Anderson vs. NE

Anderson stole headlines with his 92 yard touchdown a week ago. However, if you eliminate that from his stat line, he totaled 33 yards receiving on the day. That number falls more in line with the putrid 16.7 receiving yards he averaged in three of his previous four games prior to last Sunday. Surprise, surprise, but the Patriots defense is good at something. They’ve surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers this season, allowing just four wideouts all year to reach double-digits in scoring.

DeVante Parker at BUF

Parker was a sleeper play a week ago, and he delivered, although he made us hold our breath for the majority of the game. Parker saved his day with a late touchdown. Had he not found the endzone, it would have been another single-digit scoring performance for the ‘Phins wideout. Parker has seen a lot of those over his career. He has averaged just 5.2 fantasy points per game since Week 16 of last season. Buffalo has not allowed a receiver to reach double-digits in scoring since Week 2.

Buyers Beware: Terry McLaurin vs. SF

McLaurin is a stud, point-blank. Yet, even studs struggle against the 49ers defense. Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, and Cooper Kupp have combined for an average of just 6.3 fantasy points against San Francisco this season. It’s certainly a difficult decision to sit McLaurin, but you may regret it if you don’t.

READ NEXT: Fantasy: Wide Receiver Rankings Week 7