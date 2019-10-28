Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 28

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by Tiger Woods winning his PGA TOUR record-tying 82nd career victory and the Houston Astros winning their third straight game in Washington to take back control of the World Series.

We’ll also take a look at a busy day in the NFL, which included Drew Brees returning to the field like he hadn’t missed any time and J.J. Watt suffering a season-ending injury.

A little bit of everything on this Monday as we jump-start a new week!

Tiger Woods Wins 82nd Career Tournament, Ties Sam Snead for Most in PGA TOUR History

TIGER MAKES HISTORY 🎉 He earns his 82nd PGA Tour win to tie Sam Snead for most all-time. pic.twitter.com/SVjn7d1eJM — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2019

The remarkable career of Tiger Woods notched another moment on Sunday night that will live on forever.

Woods, just a few months removed from arthroscopic knee surgery, won the ZOZO Championship in Japan to capture his 82nd PGA TOUR title, tying the all-time PGA TOUR mark held by Sam Snead.

The 43-year-old Woods held on to complete the wire-to-wire win at the first-ever PGA TOUR tournament played in Japan.

Winning in style💪 Tiger birdies the last, captures the @zozochamp and matches Sam Snead's record of 82 @PGATOUR wins.pic.twitter.com/dGny89z4lV — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) October 28, 2019

Woods was pushed to the finish at the weather-delayed ZOZO Championship by the home favorite, Hideki Matsuyama, who finished three shots back in second place.

Playing in his first tournament since August, Woods got off to a dreadful start in the first round, bogeying his opening three holes.

He then went on to birdie nine of his next 15 holes to shoot a 6-under par 64 and shared the first-round lead with Gary Woodland.

Woods backed up the sensational first-round with another 64 on Friday and a third-round 66 on Saturday that gave him a three-shot lead heading into the final round.

Tiger Woods swinging like it's 1999. 😳 pic.twitter.com/DrQ7eZtW4K — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 27, 2019

The 15-time major champion knows how to close the deal and did just that, shooting a final-round 67 over the course of two days to record a winning score of 19-under 261.

According to Elias Sports, no player going back to at least 1983 had won a tournament after bogeying their first three holes – that is until this weekend.

Tiger Woods is the first player since at least 1983 to win a PGA TOUR event after bogeying each of his first three holes. He ties Sam Snead for most wins in PGA TOUR history (82) and has twice as many wire-to-wire wins as any other player in PGA TOUR history (14). (@EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/Ybhv3fnpkH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 28, 2019

Woods made only six starts after his epic Masters win in April, but with his knee procedure now behind him, he looked fit and remarkably in great form this week in Japan.

It’s an honor to be tied with Sam Snead for most wins in @PGATOUR history. Thanks Mom and Pop and everyone who helped make this possible. Hideki put up an amazing fight on his home soil, but to do this in Japan is something I’ll never forget. It’s been an awesome year. pic.twitter.com/m9ICuVyJmX — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 28, 2019

Who would have imagined back in 1996, when a 20-year-old Woods won his first PGA TOUR title at the Las Vegas Invitational, that we’d be here today talking about him tying an all-time wins record that stood for 54 years.

Well, maybe Mr. Snead himself.

According to the New York Times, Woods played a two-hole exhibition with Snead in Southern California when he was six years old. After playing with the young phenom-to-be, Snead would go on to say, “If the kid doesn’t burn out, he’ll be the greatest golfer the world has ever seen.”

And how lucky are we all to have bore witness.

If he only knew … The only two with 82. pic.twitter.com/6B4s3oYg5E — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 28, 2019

Astros Take Game 5 in D.C. After Scherzer Scratched From Start, Move One Win From World Series Title

Sunday night’s Game 5 of the 115th Fall Classic was supposed to be a battle of the game’s best aces with the season hanging in the balance.

Hours before first pitch, the Washington Nationals learned that their half of the equation would not take part, as Max Scherzer was scratched from the start with neck pain.

It was a crushing blow that the Nationals would not recover from, as they fell to the Houston Astros 7-1, pushing their magical run to the brink of elimination.

The Astros were led by their top-line starter Gerrit Cole, who was coming off his first loss in five months in Game 1.

Cole bounced back in a big way in Game 5, limiting the Nationals to just one run over seven stellar innings.

The Cole Train runs express and local. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/THlohA6BgD — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2019

The 29-year-old was masterful on the night, striking out nine batters over the span of 110 pitches and didn’t surrender his lone run until the seventh inning when Juan Soto hit a solo home run.

Unless he is inserted in relief in a possible Game 7 scenario, Cole’s remarkable season finished on a high note on Sunday, as he struck his final batter out to end the seventh inning.

Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa supplied the early fireworks for the Astros, each hitting two-run homers off the Nationals’ spot-starter Joe Ross.

Houston’s lead-off man George Springer put a bow on the game with a two-run bomb in the ninth inning.

The Astros now return home to Minute Maid Park, where they will look to win their second title in three seasons and become the first team to come back from a 2-0 deficit in a World Series since the 1996 Yankees.

NFL Week 8 Headlines & Scoreboard:

Your week 8 NFL headlines from Sunday:

Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Sunday’s NFL games:

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 27 ATLANTA FALCONS 20 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 31 BUFFALO BILLS 13 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 17 CHICAGO BEARS 16 DETROIT LIONS 31 NEW YORK GIANTS 26 TENNESSEE TITANS 27 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 23 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 15 DENVER BRONCOS 13 LOS ANGELES RAMS 24 CINCINNATI BENGALS 10 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 31 ARIZONA CARDINALS 9 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 29 NEW YORK JETS 15 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 51 CAROLINA PANTHERS 13 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 27 CLEVELAND BROWNS 13 HOUSTON TEXANS 27 OAKLAND RAIDERS 24 GREEN BAY PACKERS 31 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 24

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers (2-4) look to build off their win last week when they host the winless Dolphins (0-6) at Heinz Field tonight.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

WORLD SERIES Game 6: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

The Astros will look to win their second World Series title in the last three seasons on Tuesday night in front of their home fans. The Nationals need to win to force a decisive Game 7, which would be held on Wednesday.

WHEN: Tuesday, 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

SERIES: Astros lead 3-2

