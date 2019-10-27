Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 27

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Saturday, highlighted by the a major college football upset with Oklahoma falling to Kansas State and American Christian Pulisic — aka “Captain America” — scoring a hat trick for Chelsea for first Premier League goals.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Sunday.

SOONERS SENT PACKING: Kansas State Upsets No. 5 Oklahoma

Unranked Kansas State defeated No. 5 Oklahoma 48-41, marking the Wildcats' 2nd win against a top-5 opponent while unranked. The Sooners now have 16 losses to unranked opponents as a top-5 team, the 4th-most such losses in AP Poll history. pic.twitter.com/reQdcDKjvg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 26, 2019

Kansas State delivered a huge blow to Oklahoma’s title hopes took a big hit on Saturday, using four rushing touchdowns from Skylar Thompson to upset the fifth-ranked Sooners 48-41.

Oklahoma staged a furious fourth quarter rally, but came up just short. It appeared the Sooners had recovered the onside kick with 1:45 left, but replay showed an Oklahoma player had touched the ball a yard early and the recovery way overturned.

Oklahoma Heisman candidate Jalen Hurt Hurts threw for 395 yards and a touchdown while running for 95 yards and three more, but it wasn’t enough.

Kansas State was a 21-½-point underdog in the game against a program that has produced the last two Heisman winners. It didn’t seem to matter on Saturday with a ravenous home crowd.

#5 Oklahoma vs Kansas State [College Football Highlights] [Week 9 2019]<p>Subscribe</p>

2019-10-26T21:05:53.000Z

“I don’t have any idea on the lines and spreads, thank God,” said Wildcats coach Chris Klieman. “I mean, yeah, it was a statement win for our guys. I told the seniors, ‘How many more opportunities are you going to have to play in front of your home crowd?'”

Officials originally determined that the Sooners had recovered an onside kick, but after review, realized it hit an Oklahoma player.

“We had a similar situation at Baylor my first year. They engaged our player and it definitely hit him before the 10-yard,” Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said, “but I was under the impression if they engage our player into it that there’s no illegal touching. It was a 50-50 call that didn’t go our way.”

TOP 25 ROUNDUP: LSU squeaks out win over Auburn

Joe Burrow passed for 321 yards and a touchdown to help lead No. 2 LSU over SEC rival and No. 9 Auburn 23-20.

“If your quarterback shows toughness like that, it can kind of get your team going,” Burrow said. “If you lay down on the field and don’t hop right back up, it shows your team that you are not really into it.

“We showed toughness today. It was not a pretty win by any means,” Burrow added. “SEC games aren’t going to be pretty. When you can come out on top of a top-10 team and feel like you could have played better, it’s always a good thing.”

Next up for LSU is a matchup against No. 1 overall Alabama on Nov. 9.

How the Rest of the Top 25 Fared

No. 1 Alabama (8-0) beat Arkansas 48-7

No. 2 LSU (8-0) beat No. 9 Auburn 23-20

No. 3 Ohio State (8-0) beat No. 13 Wisconsin 38-7

No. 4 Clemson (8-0) beat Boston College 59-7

No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1) lost to Kansas State 48-41

No. 6 Penn State (7-0) beat Michigan State 28-7

No. 7 Florida (7-1) did not play

No. 8 Notre Dame (5-2) lost to No. 19 Michigan 45-14

No. 9 Auburn (6-2) lost to No. 2 LSU 23-20

No. 10 Georgia (6-1) did not play

No. 11 Oregon (7-1) beat Washington State 37-35

No. 12 Utah (7-1) beat California 35-0

No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2) lost to No. 3 Ohio State 38-7

No. 14 Baylor (7-0) did not play

No. 15 Texas (5-3) lost to TCU 37-27

No. 16 SMU (8-0) beat Houston 34-31, Thursday

No. 17 Minnesota (8-0) beat Maryland 52-10

No. 18 Cincinnati (6-1) did not play

No. 19 Michigan (6-2) beat No. 8 Notre Dame 45-14

No. 20 Iowa (6-2) beat Northwestern 20-0

No. 21 Appalachian State (7-0) beat South Alabama 30-3

No. 22 Boise State (6-1) did not play

No. 23 Iowa State (5-3) lost to Oklahoma State 34-27

No. 24 Arizona State (5-2) lost to UCLA 42-32

No. 25 Wake Forest (6-1) did not play

American Christian Pulisic Nets Hat Trick for Chelsea

Christian Pulisic decided to make quite the debut onto the scoresheet in the Premier League, notching a perfect hat trick in Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Burnley on Saturday. He scored with his left foot, right foot and with a header in the victory.

“It’s a very special day for me,” Pulisic said after the win. “I’m happy with the progress I’ve made.”

According to the Associated Press, it was the second hat trick by a U.S. player in league history. Clint Dempsey also accomplished the fe at, scoring three in Fulham’s 5-2 defeat of Newcastle in 2012.

PULISIC HATTRICK AHHHHH pic.twitter.com/UPNktW4pBp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 26, 2019

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

WORLD SERIES: Urquidy, Bregman help Astros even up Series

Sources: Saints plan to start Drew Brees vs. Arizona on Sunday

Panthers DT Gerald McCoy gets help from former Bucs teammates on son’s senior night

Falcons rule out Matt Ryan for Week 8 vs. Seahawks

Protesters voice support for Hong Kong before Rockets game

Jets cut Kelechi Osemele amid injury dispute, surgery

Cowboys release veteran defender after Michael Bennett trade

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON SUNDAY

NFL, SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Oakland vs. Houston

The Texans will look to rebound after losing to the Colts 30-23 last week against a 3-3 Raiders team that is looking to keep pace in the competitive AFC West.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

WORLD SERIES GAME 5: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

After falling behind 0-2, the Astros have battled back to even up the series against the Washington Nationals. Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer are expected to face off in the fifth game.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

SERIES: Tied 2-2

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.