Waiver Wire Week 9: Top Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season left much to be desired for fantasy football owners relying on waiver-wire darlings from last week. Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds and Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson averaged a whopping 4.05 fantasy points between the two.

Don’t get burned for a second week in a row by an ill-advised waiver pickup. Follow our top fantasy football waiver wire adds, and get on the fast-track to a Week 9 victory.

* All owned percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Notable Waiver Wire Targets for Week 9

Gardner Minshew, QB, JAC (51% Owned)

Minshew has averaged 19.36 fantasy points in seven of his eight games this season, including 21+ points in three of his past four games. He should be in line for another superb showing in Week 9 against a Houston Texans defense that allows the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Chris Conley, WR, JAC (2% Owned)

Conley started the season out hot, averaging 16.5 points through the first two weeks of 2019. However, he hit quite the dry spell from then, up until two games ago. Conley has now registered back-to-back performances of at least 13.34 points. In those games, he’s averaged seven targets and 93 receiving yards. With Dede Westbrook once again hobbled by injury, Conley’s usage seems to be on the rise.

Tra Carson, RB, DET (0% Owned)

I’m sorry if you were one of the many fantasy owners who fell victim to the Ty Johnson hype this past week. Carson was brought in off the streets this week and quickly jumped Johnson in the pecking order, out-touching the latter by five rushing attempts. Carson’s numbers weren’t eye-popping, to say the least, but unless Detroit makes a move for a running back at the deadline, Carson seems to have the upper hand in the battle for touches in the Lions backfield.

Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA (56% Owned)

Speaking of Detroit making a trade for a running back. Kenyan Drake makes our list based solely on the fact that he may be getting a fresh start on a new team within the next few days. Drake’s playmaking abilities are unquestioned. If he gets in the right situation he can quickly become an RB2 in most leagues. It’s currently being reported that the Dolphins have agreed in principle to trade away Drake, however, the identity of that team is unknown at this time.

Cam Newton, QB, CAR (41% Owned)

With Kyle Allen’s woeful play on Sunday, his time at the helm of the Panthers offense could be numbered. This past week, Newton took part in the most on-field practice activities that he has since sustaining his injury. If he is inserted back into the starting lineup he will immediately offer borderline QB1 potential as running quarterbacks reign supreme in fantasy.

Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (20% Owned)

We may firmly be in the midst of a changing of the guards at tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles. Goedert has outplayed and out produced incumbent starter Zach Ertz for three straight weeks. The former Delaware tight end has hauled in touchdowns in back-to-back performances. Goedert faces off against a Chicago defense in Week 9 that allows the ninth-most fantasy points to the tight end position.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings: Week 9

# Player/ Team Pos. Owned 1 Gardner Minshew JAC QB 54% 2 Mark Walton MIA RB 25% 3 Auden Tate CIN WR 28% 4 Chris Conley JAC WR 2% 5 DK Metcalf SEA WR 66% 6 Kenyan Drake MIA RB 56% 7 Cam Newton CAR QB 41% 8 Danny Amendola DET WR 9% 9 Kareem Hunt CLE RB 58% 10 Tra Carson DET RB 0% 11 Jonnu Smith TEN TE 19% 12 Josh Reynolds LAR WR 0% 13 AJ Brown TEN WR 25% 14 N’Keal Harry NE WR 12% 15 Darrell Henderson LAR RB 27% 16 Cole Beasley BUF WR 24% 17 Ryan Tannehill TEN QB 30% 18 Ty Johnson DET RB 79% 19 Alex Erickson CIN WR 7% 20 Keke Coutee HOU WR 21% 21 Ryan Griffin NYJ TE 0% 22 Jay Ajayi FA RB 3% 23 Hunter Renfrow OAK WR 1% 24 Deebo Samuel SF WR 12% 25 Chris Herndon NYJ TE 28%

