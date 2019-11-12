Nets Lose Caris LeVert to Thumb Injury

The Brooklyn Nets will be without guard Caris LeVert for their next game, and maybe beyond. LeVert will not suit up when Brooklyn takes the floor Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. Levert will undergo an MRI on his injured thumb to determine the severity of the damage.

According to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis, LeVert injured the thumb after taking “a hard fall” in Sunday’s 138-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns and was examined after the game but no update was given until Monday. LeVert still played 26 minutes in the game and scored eight points.

Caris LeVert got an x-ray on his thumb last night and will have an MRI today or tomorrow. #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 11, 2019

Injuries Continue to Plague LeVert

LeVert will never forget November 12, 2018. It was the end of the first half in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeVert went up for a rebound on a missed layup and came down awkwardly on his right ankle. The diagnosis was a broken ankle, costing LeVert about half of the season.

Besides the ankle injury in 2018-19, LeVert also had an injury scare this preseason, albeit a minor one. He was forced to leave the Nets’ preseason opener against the Lakers after getting poked in the eye.

FYI: Lakers vs. Nets live right now on YES and NBA TV Kyrie Irving (facial contusion) has been ruled out after running into Rondo in the first quarter Caris LeVert is questionable to return after being poked in the eye — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) October 10, 2019

Who Will Replace LeVert?

Spencer Dinwiddie might be the first option off the bench for Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. Dinwiddie has been spectacular this season averaging almost 17 points per game, mostly off the bench. He poured in a season-high 34 points in last Friday’s 119-115 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

