Colin Kaepernick Gets Nike Signature Shoes That QB Debuted at Workout

Colin Kaepernick’s path back to the NFL continues to be unclear, but Nike is set to release a signature shoe featuring the former quarterback, per Yahoo Sports. The shoes appear to be a new colorway of Nike Air Force 1 lows which Kaepernick wore as he warmed up in his recent workout for NFL teams.

Here is a look at Kaepernick’s rumored signature shoes.

Former teammate Eric Reid posted a photo of what are believed to be Kaepernick’s signature shoes. The black colorways with white ascents feature a “K” on the tongue and Kaepernick’s face on the back heel of the shoe.

“Game day fit 🔥You already know #ImwithKap y’all see the kicks,” Reid posted on Instagram.

Kaepernick’s Signature Nike Kicks Are Expected to Launch in December

Nike has not officially announced a release date for Kaepernick’s new shoes, but they are expected to drop in early December, per Yahoo Sports. The shoes are part of Kaepernick’s endorsement deal with Nike which the company renewed in 2018. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson detailed what is known so far about the upcoming release.

The inclusion of a shoe and a Kaepernick branded “Icon” jersey was first reported by Yahoo Sports in 2018, with his footwear rollout speculated to be on track for the 2019 holiday season. Sources told Yahoo Sports this week that Nike is expecting a nationwide release of the shoe early next month as it continues to develop the company’s endorsement strategy around Kaepernick… Sources declined to say how many Kaepernick shoes Nike would release, but the projected demand has been strong enough that the apparel giant ramped up production figures during the course of development.

Yahoo previously reported that Kaepernick’s latest Nike endorsement is worth “millions per year plus royalties.”

Kaepernick’s Recent Workout Was in Front of 7 NFL Teams

As many as 25 NFL teams were initially expected at Kaepernick’s workout at the Falcons practice facility on November 16 at Flowery Branch just north of Atlanta. Kaepernick announced he was declining the NFL-sanctioned workout just a few hours before it was scheduled to start. The former Niners quarterback instead opted to host his own workout in Riverdale which is more than an hour’s drive from the original location.

The major sticking points for Kaepernick with the NFL’s workout were the liability waiver along with the session being closed to the media. Kaepernick’s revised workout only had seven of the original 25 committed teams in attendance, per ESPN. Afterward, Kaepernick’s agent Jeff Nalley sounded less than optimistic about the quarterback’s chances of signing with a team.

“I hope so [Kaepernick is signed], but I don’t know,” Nalley told ESPN. “I’ll be honest, I’m a little bit pessimistic because I’ve talked to all 32 teams. I’ve reached out to them recently, and none of them have had any interest. I’ll tell you this: No team asked for this workout. The league office asked for this workout.