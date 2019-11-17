Colin Kaepernick’s Workout Loses Bulk of NFL Teams After Location Change

The saga of Colin Kaepernick’s workout continues after only eight of the 25 NFL teams expected to attend ended up there, per ESPN. Kapernick initially was scheduled to workout at the Falcons’ practice facility in Flowery Branch but changed the location to Riverdale to allow the media to attend after the NFL was not going to have journalists present.

The location change played a role in 16 of the 25 teams ending up as no-shows at Kaepernick’s workout. Kaepernick’s agent Jeff Nalley told ESPN the following eight teams were at Kaepernick’s workout: Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Initially, the NFL released a list of 11 teams that were the first to commit to attending Kaepernick’s workout. On the eve of the event, ESPN noted this number had grown to 24 franchises. There is a distinct difference geographically in Flowery Branch and Riverdale.

The Falcons facility is north of Atlanta and can take upwards of an hour to drive to from downtown Atlanta. Riverdale is located near the airport and is about an hour drive from Flowery Branch without traffic. It is a bit odd that the majority of scouts and front office executives would not make the drive given they were likely only in Atlanta for Kaepernick’s workout.

The NFL Was “Disappointed” With Kaepernick’s Decision to Move Location

Kaepernick and the NFL also had a dispute over a waiver that the former quarterback did not want to sign. Language in the waiver about not filing a lawsuit was at the center of the discussion. The NFL released a statement on Kaepernick’s last-minute decision not to participate in the workout at the Falcons’ facility.

We are disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout. He informed us of that decision at 2:30 p.m. today along with the public. Today’s session was designed to give Colin what he has consistently said he wants — an opportunity to show his football readiness and desire to return to the NFL.

At Least 2 Teams Reportedly Have “Serious Interest” in Signing Kaepernick

Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman reported that at least two teams have “serious interest” in signing Kaepernick. The workout was viewed by some NFL executives as a “trial balloon” to see how fans responded to Kaepernick getting another opportunity.

“One NFC West executive believes there are “at least two teams seriously interested” in signing Colin Kaepernick, and this workout is a “trial balloon” to see how the public reacts to Kap re-entering in the league, per @mikefreemanNFL,” Bleacher Report tweeted.

This is in direct contrast to Kaepernick’s own agent admitting he had not heard from an interested NFL team prior to the workout.

Whether or not anything comes of this initial interest remains to be seen, but it will certainly be a situation under a microscope over the coming days.

