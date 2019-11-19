Colin Kaepernick’s workout has come and gone and it seems like everybody in the sports world has weighed in. While it was an unorthodox set up from the onset, the story added another layer when Kaepernick and his team decided to not go through with the NFL’s workout and set up their own. They had their reasons for switching things up, but not everybody was happy with how the quarterback went about things. Former Oakland Raiders running back Napoleon Kaufman decided to give his take on the situation and it wasn’t kind towards Kaepernick.

Playing in the NFL is not a right, it’s a privilege. 32 owners allow you to put on THEIR uniforms to display your talent on THEIR platform to advance THEIR mission, which is to make money and win games. Oh by the way, they happen to pay you handsomely along the way. #WiseUp — Pastor Napoleon (@napoleonkaufman) November 19, 2019

Kaufman doesn’t specifically name Kaepernick, but it’s clear that he’s either talking about the quarterback or his supporters like Eric Reid.

Being HIRED to play in the NFL is not Slavery! You’re not free to come in if you want to but you’re free to go if you want to. It’s a privilege!!! #WiseUp — Pastor Napoleon (@napoleonkaufman) November 19, 2019

In the second tweet, it seems likely that Kaufman is alluding to the fact that Kaepernick wore a “Kunta Kinte” shirt, who is a character in the 1976 novel Roots: The Saga of an American Family by American by author Alex Haley. That decision clearly didn’t sit well with many as it was seen as him comparing himself to a slave, whether that’s fair or not.

Stephen A. Smith Doubles Down

One of the biggest detractors of Kaepernick’s recent actions is ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. He recently got into a Twitter fight with Eric Reid over Kaepernick and took to his show First Take to double down on his criticism.

VideoVideo related to former raider blasts colin kaepernick over workout 2019-11-19T16:24:17-05:00

“I’m a Black man, you idiots!” said Smith. “Do you think I have a problem with a man that is kneeling and protesting racial oppression and police brutality? Do you know anything about my history of 25 years in this business?”

Smith wasn’t particularly well-received by many on social media for his take on Kaepernick, so that is likely why he is so heated on the issue. The whole controversy is a hot-button issue and everybody has their opinion on it, but is Kaepernick even good enough to warrant the controversy?

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Did Kaepernick Hurt His Chances With Workout?

What gets lost in all the fanfare and following controversy is Kaepernick’s workout itself. What was clear from the quarterback’s workout is that he is still in good physical condition and still has plenty of arm strength. Here’s what the scouts had to say, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

There were 60 scripted throws, no runs, no agility work. He was in good shape, as we thought he’d be. Arm strength was definitely still there and he had some real zip on the ball. But he had some accuracy issues on his deep throws. Good enough to be on a roster, likely backup level. He was in good shape and he has a fastball. The velocity was real good. Accuracy and touch were inconsistent. On deep balls, he was ordinary. He can still run well. Essentially average overall. Good velocity. Accuracy and touch were average. Good showing. Thought he looked like he did when he was last on the field.

Based on what the scouts say, Kaepernick still has enough skill to at least be a backup quarterback in the NFL. Now, he definitely didn’t do himself any favors by turning the whole thing into a circus and calling out the NFL owners. Thanks to that, it’s hard to imagine a team actually wanting to bring him in anytime soon.

READ NEXT: Reporter Suggests Raiders Make Sense to Sign Colin Kaepernick

