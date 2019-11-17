Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scored his second touchdown while playing against the Detroit Lions on November 17, and to celebrate, his end zone dance gave a nod and wink to his quarterback, Dak Prescott, whose pre-game warm-ups became a dancing meme online last week.

The 24-year-old star running caught a short pass from Prescott, ran it in for the score, and the did then did the now iconic dance, and even the referees couldn’t help but laugh. Like Prescott, Elliott did the two step pre-throw dance, while whipping his right hip around to propel his body forward.

For those who missed Prescott’s practice moves which turned into a viral GIF, users online took the clip of his warm-ups, and using the hashtag, “Dak Dances to Anything,” dubbed it to different songs to create thousands of mini music videos.

VideoVideo related to watch: cowboys' ezekiel elliot does the 'dak dance' in end zone 2019-11-17T15:56:02-05:00

