Final Eagles Injury Report: Lane Johnson Out, Three Starters Questionable

The Eagles could be without four key starters Sunday, including two wide receivers and a running back.

Depth could play a convincing factor when Seattle visits Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles released their final injury report Friday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s matchup. Right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) and safety Rudy Ford (abdomen) have been ruled out.

At the skill positions, there are a ton of question marks with receivers Alshon Jeffery (ankle), Nelson Agholor (knee), along with running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) all listed questionable.

Johnson was expected to miss the game so that one isn’t shocking. Rookie tackle Andre Dillard will slide over into Johnson’s old spot at right tackle. Jason Peters (knee) will resume his role as starting left tackle after going through a full practice to end the week. Nigel Bradham (ankle) will also reprise his role as starting middle linebacker following three straight days of practice.

There has been a sudden panic around Howard’s “stinger” injury. Doug Pederson wouldn’t get specific into what was ailing his starting running back, but the implication around the locker room is he could be down for an extended period. Jay Ajayi appears to be in for a heavy workload.

“He can do individual stuff,” Pederson said. “It’s a tough injury. It’s a tricky injury.”

Dillard Jokes About Playing Right Tackle

While rookie Andre Dillard doesn’t seem concerned about the transition to left tackle to right tackle, it may be tougher than he thinks. He joked with reporters Friday that it was similar to writing an essay with your non-dominant hand. It’s a good analogy, one the scribes in the room certainly appreciated.

“Think about it like this: you probably write with your right hand, right? Say, all of sudden, you had to write a big essay with your left hand right now,” Dillard said Friday, via NJ Advance Media. “You think about how that would feel. It’s kind of like that.”

He may have been joking, but don’t think for a second that he’s not taking a new position seriously. Dillard has been picking teammate Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s brain. Vaitai has moved all over the offensive line, from right tackle to left tackle to right guard.

“He gives me pointers,” Dillard said about Vaitai. “I can kind of look to him as a guy who has been through a lot.”

Jeffery, Agholor Could Be Big Losses

Save the jokes. As frustratingly inconsistent as Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor have been this year, the Eagles’ offense is a train wreck without them. Carson Wentz has very limited options to throw it to if those two guys miss Sunday’s game. It’s already a sputtering offense.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside would get any snaps vacated by Jeffery, with Agholor’s snaps most likely going to Mack Hollins. The team could decide to activate a practice-squad member, someone like Greg Ward, before kickoff. More likely, head coach Doug Pederson will elect to go with a run-heavy attack fueled by newcomer Jay Ajayi. He alluded to getting the veteran runner more involved in the offense.

