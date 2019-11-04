Lakers’ Dwight Howard Is Only Focused on Winning a Championship

The rebirth of Superman. Leaping over defenders in a single bound, protecting the backboards like a true superhero, Dwight Howard is flying high in his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard signed a non-guaranteed contract with the team earlier this summer.

Before the two sides came to terms, it was reported that Howard met with several players. The Lakers’ front office made their decision to sign the controversial center, who flamed out with the Lakers in 2012-13, after positive player feedback.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Howard and his representatives were sending all the necessary signals the Lakers wanted to hear. The future Hall of Famer insisted he was willing to do “whatever it takes to make the team a championship contender.”

Howard was brought in to give the Lakers’ front line some depth after DeMarcus Cousins suffered an ACL injury during the offseason.

Thus far, it has been a well-oiled reunion in the City of Angels for both parties, as the eight-time all-star has registered 5.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, according to basketball-reference.com off the bench for the Lakers.

Dwight Howard on His Goal This Season

After a morning shootaround, Howard spoke with Fanatics View about some of the accolades he would like to reach this season. “Doing whatever the organization needs me to do to win a championship,” said Howard. When asked if there were any individual awards, he would like to win this season, Howard shared, “At this point in my career, all I want to do is when a championship.“

During the past three seasons covering the NBA in Dallas, I have never seen Howard as dialed in as I’ve seen him on Friday after morning shootaround, pregame, and after the game against the Dallas Mavericks. In the past, he could be seen joking with his teammates without a care in the world.

The King & the Brow Happy With Dwight Howard

After Dwight recorded a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double against his former team the Charlotte Hornets in just 23 minutes off the bench in the third game of the season, LeBron James expressed his excitement for the big man during his postgame interview.

“That’s why we brought him here,” James said. “We believed in him and his word, and he’s making the most of it. We’re truly excited to have him here right now.”

Last month, Davis shared with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that Howard has been about his business since day one and wants his second run with the Lakers to be a successful one.

“Dwight has it on his mind that he wants to help this team win,” Davis said. “And whatever that entails, he’s going to do it. He wants to have his second run in L.A. be a great one, and he’s come in, he goes in the weight room, he gets his treatment and then comes on the court and gets his work in and practices. So, he’s been about business from day one, and that’s all I can ask for for a guy to come in, get his work in, and be ready to go.”

READ NEXT: Lakers: NBA Analyst Reveals Why Dwight Howard is a Hall of Famer