Logan Paul Said ‘No Sex’ During Month Leading Up to KSI Fight

Logan Paul agreed to follow all of his trainer, former two-time heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs’ rules in order to be in the best physical shape possible before his boxing re-match against KSI on November 9, and these strict guidelines included a ban on sex.

While the 24-year-old YouTube star bragged about the “power of his will,” and agreed to do whatever it took in order to emerge as champion, Paul was not able to keep up his abstinence throughout all of training camp, even though four days before the match, he claimed that he did.

Paul, who’s currently single, explained to his 16.6 million followers on Instagram why he agreed to the no-sex ban. He wrote, “My coaches forbid me from having sex before my fight. they said i need to ‘build my batch.’ What’s a batch? Put quite simply, pent up ejaculate: my octane, if you will. Enough to sink a battleship. My friends know the power of my will, but they also know the power of my willy, so they supported me and kicked all the witches out. My legs are strong and my balls is heavy. im ready for war this Saturday.”

Just a day later after posting his triumphant message, Paul admitted to breaking his abstinence goals. During a press conference in Los Angeles on November 6, he said, “In this camp I have never been more calm focused and confident. I truly feel like the best version of myself and better than I have ever felt and boxing is the vehicle for that. For the whole camp I had no girlfriends, just tunnel vision, no sex all camp… but just one issue a month ago. So, we did four weeks without it.”

His trainer, Briggs, 47, however, is still proud of Paul. “He’s mean right now, he’s ready to fight,” Briggs said. “Everybody had to move people out of the house, we’re not playing. I called him the first week and told him he had to change as a person, boxing will change you. I don’t care what you say it’s not easy, you can lose, get knocked out, be embarrassed. The man’s already famous so he’s got a lot to lose.”

“He took everything seriously because he knows I can’t play around,” Briggs continued. “This is my life, I didn’t come to play.”

Paul’s Match Against KSI Marks His Official Professional Boxing Debut

Paul first faced off against KSI on August 25, 2018. It was an amateur fight broadcast on YouTube which ended with a majority draw, with two judges calling it a 57-57 tie and a third ruling 58-57 in favor of KSI.

Paul, who in 2013 placed fifth in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division I wrestling tournament, hopes to transition into professional MMA after the rematch with his rival. “I want to fight in the UFC,” the 24-year-old told Cageside Press, according to MMA Junkie. “I think Dana White can make that happen.”

The YouTuber will take on KSI, who’s real name is Olajide William Olatunji, 26, in a Matchroom Boxing event headliner which takes place at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The undercard starts at 7 p.m. ET and the main card starts at 9 p.m. ET, with KSI vs Logan Paul expected to start around 11:15 p.m. ET. It won’t be on regular cable TV in the United States, but you can watch a live stream of all the fights on DAZN.

