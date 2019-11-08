Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed, who starred in the horror film From the Dark under the pseudonym Wyn Reed, was arrested and charged with first and second-degree manslaughter, along with murder, for shooting her uncle, 63-year-old Shane Patrick Moore.

The 30-year-old former journalist and successful author was arrested the day after the movie wrapped filming for allegedly killing her uncle on July 26, 2016, however, she made bail and was released. Moore-Reed was not formally charged until August 2018, when police obtained cell-phone video footage of the shooting.

“This appeared to be an intentional act,” said Detective Tony Young, from the Medford Police Department. “And that she was angry during this time.” Moore-Reed is being held without bail and her trial is set to begin on May 13.

Here’s what you need to know about Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed…..

1. Cell Phone Video Captured The Moment Moore-Reed Allegedly Shot Her Uncle, Shane Patrick Moore

VideoVideo related to aisling tucker-moore reed: horror movie star charged with murder 2019-11-08T14:29:13-05:00

With a cellphone in one hand and a gun in another, the footage allegedly shows Moore-Reed shoot her uncle within 10 seconds of announcing his arrival at her grandmother’s southern Oregon home in 2016.

The video shows Moore-Reed’s uncle approaching the home as she, her sister, Larkin, her mother, Kelly Moore, and grandmother, Lore Moore, discussing deed documents that Shane Moore wanted his sister to sign. Moore-Reed shouting an expletive when she learned her wounded uncle hadn’t immediately died.

District Attorney Beth Heckert said that Police seized Moore-Reed’s phone as evidence after the shooting, but they didn’t have the passcode to access the device and returned it to her, unaware the footage existed, during the bail hearing.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Lisa Greif said she decided not to grant bail because Moore-Reed wasn’t forthcoming that she had footage of the shooting, “It was almost like she was angry that he wasn’t dead,” Greif said, according to courtroom video from KOBI-TV.

2. ‘From the Dark’ Producers Claimed They Had No Idea Of Her Pending Criminal Charges

The film’s studio, Siskiyou Productions, told Fox News that producers learned the extent of Moore-Reed’s past just one day after the film wrapped in 2018 when she was arrested and charged with the 2016 shooting of her uncle. In From the Dark, which is set to be released next year, Moore-Reed played the lead role of Valerie Faust, a young tour guide in Oregon celebrating her last day of work when things a dark turn.

The day after the movie wrapped filming, Moore-Reed was arrested for shooting her uncle. The film contains a moment in which Moore-Reed’s character commits a shooting that’s similar to what happened in real life.

Siskiyou Productions put out the following stated on their Facebook page:

“We have some exciting news about “From the Dark” coming your way this Halloween! However, before then we need to clear the air about some rumors that have been going around. Our lead actress is currently facing a legal battle that we were not made aware of until after filming had wrapped. Since then we have been struggling with how to approach this unfortunate situation. Given the nature of this predicament, we hope that it is understandable that we have taken some time to find the best way to address it. We can not answer any questions pertaining to her case, for we are not privy to any information that has not already been made public. We thank you for your patience and hope you enjoy all of the hard work we have done.”

3. Moore-Tucker Previously Worked As A Successful Journalist & Author Under the Name Tucker Reed

Before auditioning and nabbing the lead role in the independent film, Moore-Reed, worked as a reporter at the Grants Pass Daily Courier, and blogged for xoJane.com, Huffington Post and for Cosmopolitan magazine. A graduate of University of Southern California, she studied broadcast journalism, theatre and cinema, and was a reporter for the school’s student newspaper, the Daily Trojan.

Working with her mother Kelly Moore, a best-selling novelist, and sister Larkin, they wrote the book Amber House, which was released in 2012, through Scholastic’s Arthur A. Levine Books, and was a finalist for the 2014 Oregon Book Award for Young Adult Literature. Moore-Reed also co-authored the books Ever Shall and Otherwhen.

4. Moore-Reed’s Mother, Kelly Moore, And Father, Dan Reed, Are Best-Selling Horror Book Novelists

Kelly Moore, a former attorney, is an extremely successful horror author Her book Deadly Medicine, which was released in 1988, focused on the crimes and trial of serial killer Genene Jones, and was a New York Times bestseller for seven weeks. A TV adaption aired on NBC starring Susan Ruttan and Veronica Hamel in 1991.

Kelly and Dan Moored divorced in 2000. They share four children together, Tucker, Aisling, Larking and John. Kelly and the three youngest children moved to Oregon after she separated from Dan.

5. Kelly Moore Testified that Her Daughter Shot Her Brother In Self-Defense

Kelly testified in defense of her daughter. According to KOBI-TV she said “I put the cell-phone in the drawer. She gave it to me and told me to put it somewhere safe.” Kelly said that her brother had threatened her and her daughter numerous times before the shooting. The defense also argued there wasn’t enough evidence to show Reed intended to kill her uncle.

Moore-Reed is currently being held without bail until her trial begins.

READ NEXT: ‘Finding Jack’ Film Resurrecting James Dean in CGI Leaves Fans Aghast