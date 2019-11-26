NFL Alumi Announces New Community Partnership during Cali Football Game

The NFL is in good hands right now.

In his first two NFL seasons, Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 3,000 passing yards and rush for 1,500 yards.

That accomplishment solidified itself on Monday night when Jackson set the record during the first half of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

A Heisman Trophy winner as the starting QB at Louisville, Jackson was selected last in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.



For those tardy to the party: Jackson is 14-3 as the Ravens’ starting quarterback and had a 106.3 QB rating going into Monday night’s game.

Jackson, believed to be the NFL’s MVP, is the present and the future. Many that came before Jackson set the stage for his generation.



Insert the NFL Alumni Association. NFL Alumni is made up of former players, coaches and others with ties to the game and is devoted to helping members lead healthy, productive and connected lives.

Notables like former San Francisco 49er Bart Oates, Minnesota Vikings‘ John Haines and Bill Knoff, Chicago Bears’ Bill Schultz and the New York Giants’ Lawrence Taylor are all lifetime members.

For those keeping score at home: The NFL Alumni provides players and their family with valuable resources and creates opportunities to help community.

On Saturday, it was announced by the NFL Alumni Association that they partnered with New York-based apparel company, Wooter Apparel to create uniforms for the USA vs. Mexico Championship, a non-contact and co-ed youth league in San Diego, California.

The move was announced via Twitter over the weekend:

Wooter Apparel is a rising brand that has created clothing for hip hop legend Master P and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard. One of their misions is to make their athletes feel as if they’re wearing jerseys that professionals wear and the brand also offers any kind of jersey or apparel for any sport for recreational leagues, youth, semi-professional, college, and professional teams and leagues.Boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather also has created apparel through the Wooter brand. Wooter gained some popularity over the summer when Mayweather held his celebrity basketball game in Las Vegas, Nevada and got his ankles broken by streetball legend, while playing some defense against streetballer, Bone Collector.

The NFL Alumni and Wooter’s deal doesn’t just end with uniforms, their collaboration keys in and also focuses on helping young players mature in the classroom as student-athletes and giving back through sports.

“It amazed me to see the unity sports can create,” said Charlie Boots, Director of Branding with the NFL Alumni.

“It’s an honor for us to be working with such a prestigious organization to give back to the kids around football on a national level,” said Wooter Co-Founder, David Kleyman.

Wooter has been focused on community initiatives a lot in 2019. The compan began as a startup in Staten Island, New York in 2014 and has donated $2.5 million to support youth sports programs around the world which will ensure that leagues have sufficient resources to continue running and growing.