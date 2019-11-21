Patriots vs Cowboys Tickets: How Much will a Seat Cost?

The must-see matchup of the season is finally upon us as the New England Patriots host the Dallas Cowboys for the first time in eight years.

The teams have both built empires and consistently vie for the title of “America’s Team”. Although Dallas hasn’t seen the level of recent success New England is currently enjoying, the Cowboys dominated through the late 1970s and the early 1990s before a brief fall from grace.

Bad luck has plagued Dallas in the past, but now the Cowboys are back in a position to contend for a Super Bowl once again with a young but talented roster and depth at all key positions.

The Cowboys, who boast the league’s top offense, will look to put up big numbers against the NFL’s top defense. It will certainly be a spectacle, but for a hefty price.

According to “TickPick”, the average purchase price for the Patriots matchup with Dallas on Sunday has soared to $722.23, the highest average price of the regular season.

The cheapest available ticket for that game has a “get-in” price of $341. The second-most expensive ticket of Week 12 is San Francisco vs. Green Bay on “Sunday Night Football” which has an average purchase price of $290.79. The average ticket overall across Week 12 is $183.35.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Patriots Ticket Prices are Always High

Given New England’s recent run of success, face value and second-hand ticket prices have skyrocketed in recent years.

The Patriots will have another high-priced home game in Week 14 when the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes visit Gillette Stadium for a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game. The average ticket costs for that encounter currently stand at $647.47.

Through 11 weeks of the 2019 NFL season, New England has four of the top-five highest-priced games, with the exception being the season-opener between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears which averaged $587.85.

New England and Cleveland ranked third on the price list for the season, averaging a whopping $616.75 on TickPick. Prices dropped dramatically in the days leading up to that game given the forecast diminished significantly.

Rounding out the top five, New England’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers averaged $560.94. The game had good weather and included a pregame ceremony to celebrate New England’s sixth Super Bowl title and banner unveiling.

Prior Matchups with Dallas at Gillette

With the past meetings between the teams resulting in close, hotly contested matchups, its no wonder ticket prices continue to soar for Sunday night. This Sunday’s game will be the third time Dallas has visited Gillette Stadium since 2003. New England hosted the Cowboys and head coach Bill Parcells that season in a 12-0 defensive battle.

In 2011, the Patriots and Cowboys met in a game decided in the dying moments. Tom Brady fired a touchdown pass with 22 seconds remaining to put New England in front for a 20-16 victory over Dallas.

New England has won five straight against Dallas since 1999, including a 2007 thriller at Texas Stadium between a pair of 5-0 teams. The Patriots ran away with a 48-27 win that saw Brady throw for 388 yards in the middle of his MVP campaign.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Comments on Potential Antonio Brown Return