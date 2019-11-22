Raiders Get Bold When Talking About Jets’ Jamal Adams

Whenever the New York Jets are brought up to a member of the Oakland Raiders, the name Jamal Adams gets mentioned. The pro bowl safety has a reputation for being one of the loudest defenders in the NFL, but also one of the best. Despite being involved in a number of trade rumors earlier in the season, Adams is still playing at a high level and has notched six sacks in three games, which is highly unusual for a safety. He presents many unique challenges that the Raiders will have to overcome. Jon Gruden acknowledged Adams’ many talents.

“He’s a real problem for us,” Gruden said about Adams. “He’s a great blitzer. He plays with a linebacker mentality. He’s a trainwreck. He’s a hard man to pick up in blitzes, he has great range, he’s a very good tackler, he can cover when you ask him to and he’s a premier effort player in all of football. I saw him run down [Jaguars running back Leonard] Fournette, which is maybe the most impressive effort play I’ve seen this year. I admire him a lot. I wish I had six of those.”

The Jets are in a down year, but there’s no doubt that Adams is playing some of his best football. He’s just one player, but he has game-wrecking ability. Oakland is going to have to neutralize him if they’re going to continue their winning streak.

Derek Carr Has Massive Praise for Adams

While Gruden was quick to praise Adams, Derek Carr took it a step further and made a bold statement about the safety.

“Jamal Adams is one of the best players in the league. The guy is unreal,” Carr said Wednesday. “When you turn the tape on, you can feel his presence without being there. I remember we played him 17 here, and I remember telling him, ‘Keep that intensity.’ Because if you can play like that all the time – because I was impressed by him – I said, ‘If you can play like that all the time, you’re going to be one of the best to be in this league.’ Now, I have nothing to do with him being one of the best in the league, but I do remember having that conversation.”

There’s no doubt Carr is going to be watching out for number 33 all game long. The Raiders are in a much better spot than the Jets are record-wise. However, New York has much more talent than their record lets on.

The Raiders Need to Have Big Game Through the Air

The Raiders haven’t played a better run defense all season because there is no better run defense. The Jets are allowing the least amount of rush yards per game in the NFL. Oakland has built their offense around handing the ball off to Josh Jacobs a lot. The rookie phenom could be in for a down week. Fortunately for the Raiders, Derek Carr is playing some of his best football. According to Pro Football Focus, he has the best passer rating while being pressured in the entire NFL.

New York’s pass defense isn’t nearly as good as their run defense. Oakland may not have elite wide receiving talent, but they have solid contributors everywhere. Carr could be in for one of his best statistical games of the season.

