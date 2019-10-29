Jets Star DB Reportedly on Trade Market, Raiders Should Pursue

With the trade deadline just a couple hours away, rumors are starting to heat up and this latest one comes from Rich Cimini at ESPN. He says that the New York Jets may be interested in dealing pro bowl defensive back Jamal Adams. He goes so far as to say that it “wouldn’t shock” him if Adams was dealt.

At this point, anybody on the Jets’ roster with talent not named Sam Darnold has been rumored in a trade. They’ve already dealt Leonard Williams to the New York Giants and it looks like Adams could be on his way out, as well. On the surface, it makes no logical sense why the Jets would want to trade Adams. He was a pro bowler just a season ago and just turned 24-years old. It’s understandable that New York is ready to enter a rebuild, but Adams is still young enough to be apart of that. They must feel like he doesn’t want to be there past his rookie contract.

One team that should be very interested in Adams’ services is the Oakland Raiders. They lost rookie Johnathan Abram for the whole season due to injury after the first game and Karl Joseph has been a disappointment. After declining Joseph’s team option and his sub-par play, it’s highly unlikely the Raiders have any intention of bringing him back after the season. That means they are going to need another safety to pair with Abram when he gets healthy. If Adams could be had for a first-round pick, Oakland needs to make that trade.

It’s possible that the Raiders will use one of their two first-round picks to fill the other safety spot, so why not get rid of the risk and add a proven player? The Jets could ask for more considering Adams was a sixth-overall pick when he was drafted in 2017. Oakland should at least be willing to offer a first and a third. Their pass defense has been awful this season. Adams could go a long way in helping fix those problems.

