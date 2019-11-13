It’s been a banner year for Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Not since 2016 has he looked so in control of the offense. He’s second in the NFL in completion percentage behind Drew Brees, who has only played four games and sixth in passer rating. While those numbers are already top-notch, there’s been another stat revealed by Pro Football Focus that makes Carr’s season even more impressive.

Per PFF (courtest of Raiders Beat), Carr has the best quarterback rating in the NFL when under pressure. The stat only applies to quarterbacks who have been pressured 20 times or more. His 109.2 rating is better than Russell Wilson’s, Aaron Rodgers’ and Patrick Mahomes’. It’s a surprising revelation as Carr has been known as a quarterback who can get it done when he has a good offensive line. There’s no doubt the Raiders currently field one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but it looks like Carr making plays even when his line fails to protect him.

Can Derek Carr Enter MVP Race?

VideoVideo related to analyst reveals mind blowing stat about raiders’ derek carr 2019-11-13T17:44:02-05:00

Derek Carr was an interesting MVP pick before the season, but once Antonio Brown was kicked out of town, those talks went away. Based on his games against the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, it looked like he might have a chance to get back into those MVP talks. However, in a primetime game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Carr didn’t perform at a high level. He did finish the game with an impressive game-winning drive, but it wouldn’t have even been necessary if he had a better game.

The biggest thing working against Carr is that there are really strong MVP candidates this year. Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and Christian McCaffery are all playing out of their minds. That being said, if Carr leads the Raiders on a winning streak and puts up a big game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, he could find himself in the MVP conversation. He’s got a long way to go, but if the Raiders make it to the playoffs, it’s going to have a lot to do with Carr’s performance and he will deserve recognition for that.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Josh Jacobs Highest Graded 1st Round Pick, Says PFF

Another player who could find themselves in award conversations is rookie running back Josh Jacobs. He’s the current favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and there’s no reason to believe he won’t be holding up the award at the end of the year. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s been the best rookie first-round pick this season.

Josh Jacobs remains PFF’s highest graded first round pick with a 90.4 overall grade 🔥 Clelin Ferrell’s 68.5 pass rush grade last week was also the highest of his career so far! Check out the full article to read more about the #Raiders first rounders: https://t.co/kzCPcd67XN pic.twitter.com/07TNsR3fK5 — PFF OAK Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) November 13, 2019

Jacobs hasn’t just been one of the most impressive rookies, he’s been one of the NFL’s most impressive players. He’s seventh in the NFL in rushing yards and has been instrumental in helping turn the Raider offense around. If he keeps it up, he’s definitely winning the Rookie of the Year award. In addition to that, he’s probably looking at a pro bowl selection. The season still has a long way to go, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Jacobs weasels his way into All-Pro conversations, as well.

READ NEXT: Trainer Makes Eye-Opening Statement About Raiders’ Dion Jordan

