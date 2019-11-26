1 Former Raiders Players Among Hall of Fame Semifinalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio is already decorated heavily with silver and black. As it currently stands, there are 26 Raiders Hall of Famers, which is eighth-most in NFL history. Based on a recent reveal, they could be adding one more come 2020. The Pro Football Hall of Fame just announced their 25 modern-era semifinalists for and among them is Richard Seymour, who played four years with the Raiders and made two pro bowls while in Oakland.

BREAKING: 3 first-year eligible players are among the list of 25 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Class of 2020. #PFHOF20 More on the semifinalists: https://t.co/gn5wGtyCVt pic.twitter.com/C1ViE4524c — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 26, 2019

Only five of the 25 players from the modern-era will get honored, so it’s possible Seymour will have to wait a little longer. He’s been a semifinalist two times before, so perhaps the third time is the charm. He was a seven-time pro bowler during his career and won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Seymour was consistently one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the NFL. Even if he doesn’t make it this year, he’ll eventually get in at some point. Though he played the bulk of his career in New England, he had a massive impact during his short time with the Raiders.

Since Seymour left football, he’s become quite the poker player. He’s even won big money recently and it seems like a career in football is unlikely due to his love for poker.

“I really get to compete from a mental intelligence standpoint, while expanding and growing with the game,” Seymour told ESPN in 2017. “I have always thought that the game of poker was about people, relationships and situations where you have to make really good decisions on the spot. I am fascinated with poker and really enjoy the game.”

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Which Senior Raiders Could Get Into the Hall of Fame?

VideoVideo related to 1 former raiders players among hall of fame semifinalists 2019-11-26T13:37:07-05:00

There’s a decent-sized list of former Raiders who have been snubbed by the Hall of Fame for years. The recently deceased Cliff Branch comes to mind as one of the biggest snubs in NFL history. He was one of the greatest deep-ball wide receivers of all time, but for some reason, the Hall of Fame has kept him out. Unfortunately, it took Ken Stabler passing away for the Hall of Fame to finally honor him. It’s very possible that happens with Branch, also.

Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores is also a person who is deserving of the honor. He’s been a finalist before but still hasn’t gotten over the hump. He’ll get there one day and hopefully, that day comes soon. There are only four other coaches who have won multiple Super Bowls who haven’t been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Lester Hayes formed one of the greatest cornerback tandems in the NFL with current Hall of Famer Mike Haynes. “The Judge” was known for using quite a bit of stickum back in the day, so that’s what hurts his chances. However, he wasn’t the only player doing it back in the day and it shouldn’t take away from how dominant he was. There are many more Raiders who should be in the Hall of Fame, but the above three are long overdue at this point.

READ NEXT: Willie Brown Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

