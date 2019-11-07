Sixers’ Ben Simmons Injured Against Jazz

With the return of Joel Embiid from a two-game suspension, the Philadelphia 76ers were nearly full strength against the Utah Jazz. However, it didn’t last long.

Star point guard Ben Simmons headed to the locker room in the second quarter against the Jazz with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. He received help from trainers before retreating into the locker room.

Simmons was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Sometime midway through first quarter … looks like Ben Simmons hurt his shoulder. He grabbed it a few times and is currently in the locker room. #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/vAlS7kPSsy — Amy Fadool Kane (@amyfadoolNBCS) November 7, 2019

Since missing his entire first season with a foot injury, Simmons has been one of the healthiest players in the league. He played 81 games his “rookie” season and then 79 a year ago.

Simmons is averaging 15 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists this season and leads the league with 3.33 steals per game. He had just 2 points, 1 rebound and 2 assists before exiting against the Jazz.

Who Replaces Ben Simmons for Sixers

With Simmons on the mend, Raul Neto — who is making his return to Utah where he spent his first four NBA seasons — will get more run. He’s averaged just under 6 minutes per game this season, but has played well.

Neto was looking forward to playing in front of his former fanbase.

“Of course, I’ve been here four years, there’s emotion,” Neto told the Philadelphia Inquirer during shootaround. “It’s an emotional game for me, but I think it’s just another game.

“Of course, I have friends on the other side. But when I step on the court, it’s to be focused to help Philadelphia get the win.”

There’s also a chance Trey Burke could get his first run of the season after not seeing any action. Shake Milton also would be in the mix, but is nursing a knee injury he sustained early in the season.