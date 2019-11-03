Furkan Korkmaz Hits Game-Winner for Sixers in Portland [WATCH]

Furkan called game in Portland.

With the game on the line, the Philadelphia 76ers drew up a play for Furkan Korkmaz, who delivered a clutch 3-pointer to give his squad a 129-128 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐅𝐔𝐑𝐊𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐈𝐃𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 pic.twitter.com/f52lsN1tp3 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 3, 2019

“I don’t know what to say. I’m really, really happy about this,” Korkmaz said in an on-court postgame interview. “This is the biggest shot I ever took in a Sixers jersey. I’m really happy we got the W. We just need to keep going an playing as a team.”

What made it even sweeter was the the Blazers had drilled what looked like their own game winner just moments earlier, when Anfernee Sminons nailed a 3-pointer from the corner.

🚨 WHAT AN ENDING IN PORTLAND 🚨 Anfernee Simons put the @trailblazers ahead with 2.2 seconds remaining then Furkan Korkmaz answers with the GAME WINNING 3 for the @sixers! #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/W1IQbi4ZQz — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2019

Korkmaz played 20 minutes off the bench and finished with 11 points off the bench, hitting 3-of-6 from 3-point land. But no shot was bigger than the one he hit with .4 seconds left to move Philadelphia to 5-0. The Sixers are the NBA’s only undefeated team remaining.

The Sixers trailed all night until late in the fourth quarter and trailed by as many as 21 points in the game.

Furkan Korkmaz is the ‘Bomber’ Brett Brown is Looking for

With the loss of veteran sharpshooter JJ Reddick to free agency in the offseason, Sixers head coach Brett Brown has been vocal about wanting to find himself a “bomber” and has been open to giving Korkmaz the minutes to see if he could fit the role.

“I need to grow a bomber,” Brown said after the Sixers’ season-opening victory over the Boston Celtics. “Like, really, somebody is going to emerge, where they are lightning in a bottle,” the coach said. “They can come in and ‘bam, bam, bam’ and make a three. And why not Furk?”

After just five points combined through his first three games, Korkmaz has exploded in his last two. He was coming off a 17-point outing against the Timberwolves — just off of his career-high of 18.

Another bright spot off the bench was Raul Neto, who played just six minutes but contributed four points, two assists and two rebounds and was a plus-13

Al Horford Sharp Filling in for Joel Embiid

With Joel Embiid serving the first of his two-game suspension, a heavier burden was placed on veteran Al Horford, who slid over to play center. Luckily for the Sixers, Portland big men Hassan Whiteside (left knee) and Zach Collins (left shoulder) were ruled out for the game, so 6-foot-8 Anthony Tolliver started for the Blazers.

Horford put up 24 shots — his high-with the Sixers through five games — collecting 25 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Ben Simmons also stepped up in the absence of Embiid,

The Sixers are off to see the upstart Phoenix Suns on Monday. Behind Devin Booker, the Suns are off to a 4-2 record this season.

