Tom Brady Comments on Gronk’s Upcoming Announcement

If there’s any contending team that could use a boost on offense right now, it’s the New England Patriots. The Patriots are right in the middle of the league when it comes to total offense and near the bottom in terms of tight end target percentage.

That’s where Gronkowski could provide a major boost. With the tight end set to make a ‘big announcement’ on Tuesday morning, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady couldn’t be more in the dark as to what it could possibly be.

When asked about Gronkowski’s announcement on his Monday morning radio appearance with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Brady stayed tight-lipped on the subject, but mainly because he wasn’t sure about it himself

“I haven’t heard anything, nope. I don’t know what it is, but good for Gronk. He’s got a lot of good things going and he’s happy. Like I said, from a friend’s standpoint, that’s all you want for people is to do the things he likes doing and he seems to be doing it. He seems to be in a great place.”

Brady has spoken out in the past about not lobbying for Gronkowski to return, and has clearly shown that again by saying he wants Gronk to be happy. On Gronkowski’s end, he has football, wrestling, acting, broadcasting, and even his new ventures in CBD medicine to keep him occupied.

The Current TE Situation in New England is Rough, But Improving

The Patriots haven’t gotten much production out of its tight end unit over the course of the season. Injuries to both Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo have forced each one to miss a period of time, with the Patriots scrambling to bring in players like Eric Tomlinson and Ben Watson as a replacement.

Watson, who was released following his four-game suspension at the start of the season and brought back shortly after, has stuck and put up the best game for a Patriots’ tight end this season on Sunday in Philadelphia. Watson, who played his first stint in New England from 2004-09, has steadied New England’s tight-end corps and has even provided run-blocking services to aid the struggling ground game.

That’s where Gronkowski’s biggest contribution could come: helping the Patriots jumpstart their rushing attack. New England averages just 91 yards rushing per game this season — 10th-fewest in the NFL — and it’s a result of injuries on the offensive line and at tight end.

With Gronk healthy, he would be able to provide another target in the passing game to free up some of New England’s receivers. He would also help block to pave the way for Sony Michel, who is having a tough second season at the professional level.

The possibilities are endless if Gronk is to make his comeback a reality. But if this is to be the case, Tom Brady is either completely unaware or keeping things under wraps until Gronk makes it official on Tuesday.

