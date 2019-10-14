Tom Brady Provides Update on Rob Gronkowski’s Potential Return

Tom Brady is providing us with an update on Rob Gronkowski‘s retirement.

As rumors have swirled regarding Gronkowski possibly coming out of retirement to play for the New England Patriots before the end of the regular season, the franchise quarterback — and Gronkowski’s good friend — basically stated that the former All-Pro tight end is retired and there’s no sign that he’ll be back in the imminent future.

Brady did state that it’s Gronkowski’s decision at the end of the day, but it would seem the 30-year-old tight end is pretty content with his life right now.

Via Ryan Hannable of WEEI:

“Look, I love that guy. I am so happy that he’s enjoying his time. I am happy that he’s enjoying his life.” Brady said. “He seems to really be doing a lot of great things. He knows how I feel about him. I want what is best for him. He’s the only person that can make those decisions. I don’t lobby for those things. “I have a great relationship with him. He has given actually a hell of a lot to our team already over the course of a long period of time, and I think people should be very appreciative for what he’s brought to the team and what he’s brought to the region. I think he’s a very special guy. He’s just in a different phase of his life.”

Starting tight end Matt LaCosse’s sprained MCL injury will keep him sidelined for a few weeks. In response to LaCosse’s injury, the Patriots re-signed veteran tight end Benjamin Watson, whom they had released last week when they didn’t have any roster space for the 38-year-old veteran.

LaCosse’s recent injury and the Patriots’ tight end struggles through the first six games of the season — LaCosse and Ryan Izzo have combined for just 13 receptions — have left Patriots fans yearning for the return of their superstar tight end.

Rob Gronkowski Has Teased Week 14 Return

If you’re holding out hope that Gronkowski will make his return, he did tease earlier in the year that he would return for the Patriots’ Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Considering the Patriots’ offensive struggles this season, I’m sure New England — especially Brady — would welcome their former tight end’s return in a heartbeat.

As I’ve stated before, never say never regarding Gronkowski’s possible return to New England.

Tom Brady: I Have No Input on Personnel Decisions

Considering Brady is the most established player in the game today — and the longest-tenured one being in the middle of his 20th season with the Patriots — one would think that he has a lot of clout when it comes to personnel decisions.

However, the 42-year-old quarterback is refuting that claim — he doesn’t have any clout regarding personnel decisions because it’s not his job.

“I have said this before, the one position I am in is (Bill Belichick) and I always talk football,” Brady said. “We have built a relationship for 20 years about our team and when he asks I certainly have opinions and so forth, but like I have said before, that is not my role. I think there is part of me that — from my standpoint, I am a player. I am a player like everyone else. I am not in a position where I make authoritative decisions, so you can’t become attached to making authoritative decisions because then you just get disappointed when those things are out of your control.

Considering the Patriots have won six Super Bowls during Brady’s tenure in New England, I think the Patriots are doing just fine with how they run things in New England.