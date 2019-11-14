Tom Brady Wants to Play Until He’s 47 Now: Report

There’s longevity, and then there’s Tom Brady.

The long-time New England Patriots quarterback is defying all odds by continuing to play at an elite level during his age-42 season. With 20 years of experience and retirement looming, Brady doesn’t plan on hanging up the cleats any time soon.

In an interview with Boston radio station WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Thursday, Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero opened up about a variety of topics, including the quarterback’s NFL future.

When asked about Brady’s presence at the start of training camp in July 2020, however, Guerrero offered a vague explanation.

Q: It's July 2020, is Tom Brady at Patriots training camp? Alex Guerrero on @TheGregHillShow: "I don't know. It's not July 2020. I am focused on today." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 14, 2019

As for Brady playing into his late 40s, Guerrero said it was entirely possible given how good the veteran quarterback continues to feel.

Alex Guerrero on @TheGregHillShow: "Every year, (Tom Brady) just adds another year. He goes in and he’s like, ‘Guys, I feel so good still. I think I am going to go till 45.’ I am like, ‘OK.’ Now he’s like, ‘Alex, I think I can go like 46 or 47.’” — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 14, 2019

Brady had previously settled on playing until he turned 45, but that appears to be out the window now with the latest ceiling. Brady has seen his production climb this season from last year, due in part to an increased volume of passing by the Patriots.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Will Brady Be in New England Next Year?

This is the question on everyone’s mind. While Brady’s retirement is inevitable, it doesn’t seem realistic any time soon despite recent reports from people like Rob Gronkowski.

But it does feel more likely that Brady’s days in New England are numbered. The Patriots’ quarterback has put his house up for sale recently and is a free agent following the 2019 season. Brady’s desire to leave his future undecided may be signs of a potential departure from the Patriots ahead of next season.

Brady has been tied to a few different teams for next season, including the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tennessee Titans. As to the validity of those rumors, it looks like that will have to wait until the end of the season.

Athletes Have Played at That Age

Brady would become a member of a very small group of athletes who have played until the age of 47. Over the past few years, more and more players have been playing well into their 40s and still experiencing varying degrees of success.

In football, former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri is still going strong at 47. While his production has certainly decreased, he remains a steady presence on the Indianapolis kicking unit.

The NHL has seen a few of these intrepid ‘old men’ taking the ice until their late forties. Chris Chelios is the most recent example, retiring in 2010 at the age of 48. Gordie Howe, however, is the most famous, playing until he was 52 years old following the 1979-80 season, making him the only player to suit up in five different decades.

Baseball is probably the easiest sport for aging stars, including 59-year-old Satchel Paige who was the oldest player to pitch in a professional game in 1965 after beginning his career in 1926. In recent seasons, such players as Julio Franco and Jamie Moyer, the latter of which pitched until he was 49.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady’s Trainer Alex Guerrero Talks of Relationship with Belichick