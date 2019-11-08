Former Patriot Hints Tom Brady’s Retirement is Imminent

For fans of the New England Patriots, it’s difficult to face the inevitable reality of the two-decade-long dynasty coming to an end in the near future.

During New England’s 2009 season, a rebuilding year by many aspects, New England struggled to a 10-6 record and limped into the playoffs following a roster turnover due to expiring contracts and retirements by many of its star players in the years prior.

That same scenario is set to repeat itself with several players on the tail-end of their careers. One of those names is, of course, 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady. In the final year of a restructured deal, Brady’s retirement could come as soon as the 2019 season is over, even though he continues to confirm his desire to play through age 45.

But one of his former teammates, current retiree Rob Gronkowski, feels that Brady’s retirement could be imminent. Speaking on the ThomaHawk Podcast, Gronkowski was asked by co-host Andre Hawkins to place a bet on whether Brady retires before or Gronk return’s to football.

Gronk, albeit jokingly, put his money on Brady’s retirement saying “he needs to find a way to make money” now that he isn’t a pro athlete.

Living Like a Goat

Brady has recently made waves for his real estate situation as he enters the final year of his contract. The quarterback put his Brookline, Massachusetts mansion on the market earlier this season for the asking price of $39.5 million, a mark that has since been reduced by $6 million.

With his current home for sale, Brady and his family purchased a new house in Greenwich, Connecticut for $9 million. Brady has expressed a desire to move closer to New York City in order to be in close proximity to his eldest son, Jack, who lives in the city with his mother, Bridget Moynahan.

A report from Page Six claims Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen would plan to split time between New York and Los Angeles. This would allow Brady to run his sports business as well as possibly foray into the field of broadcasting, much like his former Patriots’ teammates Gronkowski and Willie McGinest.

What About Gronk?

Gronkowski, 30, has left the door open for his return to football after a shock retirement announcement in March. Since leaving the NFL, Gronk has adventured into the field of CBD medication for pain relief and healing, something the former tight end credits with helping him feel the best he has in over a decade.

But his return to football could be as soon as this season, given he has yet to hand in his retirement papers. Gronkowski must apply for reinstatement by December 7 in order to be eligible to play during the 2019 season. Otherwise, a Gronk reunion tour would have to wait until at least 2020.

Gronkowski still has one more year left on his contract at just $2 million, an affordable rate for a Patriots team that has cut payroll in recent weeks. With little production out of the tight end position, having Gronk back in the mix would be a revelation for the Patriots’ offense.

