Tom Brady’s Trainer Alex Guerrero Talks of Relationship with Belichick

During the 2017 NFL season, the league got a taste of just how remarkable Tom Brady really was. At 40-years-old, Brady led the league in passing yards (4,577), passing attempts (581), and yards per game (286.1) en route to an MVP Award and AFC title.

But behind the scenes, a distraction was brewing for Brady. In addition to making his Facebook documentary, Tom vs. Time, Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero was forbidden from the sidelines by Bill Belichick that season after the coach felt Guerrero had overstepped his boundaries.

On Thursday, Brady’s long-time trainer opened up about his relationship with Bill Belichick while appearing on Boston radio station WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

Alex Guerrero via @TheGregHillShow on his relationship with Bill Belichick: "It's great. I laugh at those (stories). It's been wonderful. … I see Bill in the hall and he gives me high-fives." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 14, 2019

It appears as if their 2017 so-called ‘power struggle’ is all water under the bridge now. During that 2017 season, as featured by Brady’s documentary, Guerrero was forced to set up shop in one of Gillette Stadium’s suites to give Tom Brady the treatment he needed before games.

Guerrero also disclosed another surprise client of his who has gotten treatment at the TB12 facility: Bill Belichick.

Alex Guerrero just told us that Bill Belichick has gotten treatment at TB 12. — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) November 14, 2019

Whether it’s true or not, the dynamic between the long-time New England Patriots‘ coach and TB12’s most-trusted trainer remains interesting to say the least.

Selling the House

Alex Guerrero, along with Brady, recently put his house on the market and bought a new property in Plymouth, Massachusetts — about an hour’s drive from Foxborough.

Why did Guerrero also decide to buy a new house? Is it a sign of a broken relationship still splitting at the seems or something more practical?

The answer is actually quite smart and a very valid reason. Guerrero simply wanted to be close to his family and felt the time was right to test the market on his previous residence.

Alex Guerrero on @TheGregHillShow was asked about selling his house and buying new one in Plymouth: "It was a good time to sell." Added he wanted to downsize and be closer to his kids, grandkids. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 14, 2019

Tom Brady’s reasoning for selling his New England home is reportedly the same as the veteran quarterback wants to move closer to New York City for business purposes as well as to be closer to his eldest son, Jack, whom he had with actress Bridget Moynihan.

Other TB12 Clients

Brady is far from the only Patriots player who has trained with Alex Guerrero. He famously worked with Willy McGinest in the early 2000s.

Other players have recently taken up spots at nearby TB12 facilities, including wide receiver Antonio Brown. During his brief tenure in New England, Brown trained at the TB12 sports therapy center and documented it on his Instagram Live feed.

Perhaps, all this is meant to launch a TB12 business empire on the national level following Brady’s retirement from football, whenever that shall be. But the New England quarterback is still putting up big numbers while training with Guerrero meaning the two will likely stay together wherever Brady goes.

What the future holds is still up in the air for both Brady and Guerrero, but the duo have clearly revolutionized the way athletes train off the field given Brady’s longevity and continued success.

