Odell Beckham Breaks Silence on Browns Trade Rumors

After weeks of rumors swirling that Odell Beckham Jr. wants out of Cleveland, the star wide receiver put all the noise to bed with a firm statement on his future with the team on Wednesday.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’ll figure this thing out. It’s just to special to leave,” Beckham said. “It’s just done. Just put it to bed. I’m going to be here. There’s nothing more to talk about.”

Giants GM Dave Gettleman on Odell Beckham Jr. in January: “We didn't sign him to trade him” Odell on trade rumors today: “I didn't buy a house here to sell it” (via @Jake_Trotter)pic.twitter.com/Cbu7i5cSrY — The MMQB (@theMMQB) December 18, 2019

He even delivered a little shade to his former team, the New York Giants, saying: “I didn’t buy a house here to sell it. I know people have said ‘I didn’t sign him to trade him’ before, but I didn’t buy a house here to up and leave it.”

The reference was to comments made by Giants GM Dave Gettleman, saying they didn’t sign Beckham to what was the largest wide receiver contract in history to trade him, something they ended up doing just months later.

Odell Beckham Laughs Off Steelers Rumors

Beckham joked during his press conference that he was going to go play for CFL teams, poking some fun at the wild reports that came out linking him to various teams. The latest headline-grabber was that Beckham wanted to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, which he obviously shot down.

“I definitely for sure ain’t going to the Steelers. That would never happen, for sure,” Beckham said. “They’re talking about returns to New York. I don’t know where people are getting this from…definitely not going back there, either. I’ll be right here.”

Odell Beckham Jr. on the most recent report of asking the Steelers to 'come get me.': "I definitely, for sure, ain't goin' to the Steelers." — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) December 18, 2019

Another thing that is keeping Beckham locked in on his Browns future is his friendship with fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The duo were college teammates and called playing together a dream come true.

“It just doesn’t seem right to do this without him,” Beckham said. “It’s just too special to leave. It’s just too special of an opportunity.”

In many ways, making a clear statement about his future was long overdue. Beckham had given fairly cryptic responses about the topic, but taking a firm stance should extinguish the trade rumors that were spreading like wildfire heading into the offseason.

Jarvis Landry Felt Disrespected Over Cardinals ‘Come Get Me’ Report

#Browns Jarvis Landry said he would never say “come get me” to an opposing team during a game. Was miffed about it pic.twitter.com/bFMNBzXA3y — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 18, 2019

It wasn’t just Beckham involved in the trade rumors — it was also Landry. The recently named Pro Bowl pass-catcher was caught up in a report from NFL Network’s Michael Silver this week that said Landry was telling Arizona Cardinals players “come get me” during the Browns’ 38-24 loss.

“I would never look to another team during a game especially that we’re losing and say ‘come get me’ with a worse record than we have,” Landry said. “Don’t try to slander my name.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield also came to Landry’s defense.

“If anybody knows Jarvis, they know he’s not doing that,” Mayfield said. “I can’t speak on his behalf, but I know how he is. If they’re saying that, they don’t know who Jarvis is. It’s just drama on the outside.”

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield on report that Jarvis Landry yelled "come get me" to AZ: "If anybody knows Jarvis, they know he's not doing that. I can't speak on his behalf, but I know how he is. If they're saying that, they don't know who Jarvis is. It's just drama on the outside." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) December 18, 2019

The Browns play the Ravens this week before wrapping up the season against the Bengals.

