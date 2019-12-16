Jarvis Landry, Multiple Browns Want Out After Loss to Cardinals

The rallying cry this season for the Cleveland Browns has turned from “if you don’t wear orange and brown you don’t matter” to “come get me.”

Multiple Browns players signaled they want out from Cleveland after the team’s latest loss on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals, which came in the form of a 38-24 beat down by the last place team in the NFC West.

NFL.com’s Michael Silver reported that the “come get me” line that Jay Glazer reported Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. using on other teams was what the Cleveland players yelled at the Arizona sideline

“More fallout from the Jarvis Landry tirade during the Browns-Cardinals game: I’m told by two sources that before the game ended, ‘multiple’ Browns players yelled at the Arizona sideline to ‘come get me’–asking to come play for the Cardinals. Landry, I’m told, was one of them,” Silver reported.

Damarious Randall Fails to Backup Freddie Kitchens

Landry was heated for most of the afternoon and was caught giving Kitchens a piece of his mind on the TV broadcast after a drive that resulted in a missed field goal in the second half.

“I love Jarvis Landry,” Kitchens said. “Jarvis is my kind of player as fiery. Things happen. It’s no big deal. It’s an emotional game. I love Jarvis.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield also chimed in during the postgame.

“Frustration. We’re not having success,” Mayfield said. “Frustration is the sign of everybody wanting it. Our guys didn’t give up today. We kept playing even though it was well out of reach. It’s just frustrating. That’s all I can say about that.”

It’s obvious the frustration is starting to boil over with the Browns playoff hopes dwindling (ESPN FPI nows gives Browns a 0.8%). However, it was reported before Sunday’s game that the Browns are planning on sticking with Kitchens “long-term” barring a complete collapse down the stretch.

Safety Damarious Randall didn’t inspire any confidence from the locker room in the Browns head coach.

“I cant speak for everybody,” said Randall, who’s a free agent after the season .”I’m just here to do my job.”

Baker Mayfield Called out by Freddie Kitchens: He Has to be Better

Mayfield’s second season in the NFL has featured a mighty sophomore slump, and things didn’t get any better for the Browns quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Mayfield passed for 247 yards going 30 of 43 with one touchdown and one interception. However, a good chunk of those yards came on the Browns desperation 19 play, 91-yard drive to close out the game that featured all passes outside of one short scramble.

Kitchens called out his quarterback and others on Monday.

“Baker needs to play better. The guys around him need to play better,” Kitchens said. “He knows that. We know who we drafted. That’s the guy we drafted, that’s the guy we believe in and that’s the guy the locker room believes in. Don’t just judge stats to stats”

