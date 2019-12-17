Odell Beckham Reportedly Interested in Joining Browns Rival

The Odell Beckham Jr. saga continues to evolve, with the latest report linking the star wide receiver to a rival of the Cleveland Browns.

A report from Jay Glazer said that Beckham was telling opposing teams “come get me.” The latest team added to the list is the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

“I spoke to a Steelers player who Odell did say that to before the game,” Kinkhabwala told 92.3 The Fan. “This should not be shocking to you. This is out there.”

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly told Steelers players to "come get me" according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala pic.twitter.com/8DAgjepMVN — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) December 17, 2019

The Browns and Steelers are storied rivals and the series saw some added spice this season after the brawl that resulted in Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett being suspended indefinitely.

Beckham has 67 catches for 910 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Browns ‘Come Get Me’ Reports Piling Up

The initial report from Glazer came on Dec. 8 before the Browns beat the Bengals. It came on the heels of a week of speculation following an interesting press conference from Beckham where he sent an uncertain message about his future and then took to social media to say he was not unhappy in Cleveland.

“Here’s the thing. People are now surprised about what’s happening and what he’s saying in Cleveland, but players and coaches around the league — they’re not,” Glazer said on the FOX pregame show. “Let me fill you in why: Odell Beckham has actually told other players and coaches before games ‘Come get me.’ It wasn’t Odell’s choice to go with the Cleveland Browns — he got traded there. Now there are reports of his sports hernia surgery. I’ve got to say, I don’t see that relationship ending well after this year.”

Inside Scoop: Jay Glazer on the future of Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr 😮 pic.twitter.com/B1KlOgUy80 — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) December 8, 2019

More fuel was added to the fire when NFL.com’s Michael Silver said multiple players — including Jarvis Landry — were telling the Arizona Cardinals “come get me” during the Browns 38-24 loss.

“More fallout from the Jarvis Landry tirade during the Browns-Cardinals game: I’m told by two sources that before the game ended, ‘multiple’ Browns players yelled at the Arizona sideline to ‘come get me’–asking to come play for the Cardinals. Landry, I’m told, was one of them,” Silver reported.

More fallout from the Jarvis Landry tirade during the Browns-Cardinals game: I'm told by two sources that before the game ended, 'multiple' Browns players yelled at the Arizona sideline to 'come get me'–asking to come play for the Cardinals. Landry, I'm told, was one of them. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 16, 2019

Freddie Kitchens Gets Support From Jarvis Landry

Landry and Kitchens were caught in a sideline spat during the loss, but both played down the encounter after the game. Landry even threw his support behind Kitchens.

“Everybody respects Freddie,” Landry told reporters. “I will continue to be loyal to Freddie and everything that he’s doing here. Just because we had a difference today and it seemed like a difference today to everybody or to the world, it doesn’t mean I don’t have respect for him. I still have tremendous respect for him.”

Kitchens said despite all the noise, he expects his team to stick together.

“I like the guys I coach. I like the guys our coaches coach on a daily basis. I like the energy and the passion our guys play with. In our room and in our building, we are in it together,” Kitchens said. “We are going to stay together these last two weeks. I don’t care what happens, these guys will stay together. They have demonstrated that. Now, we just have to perform better.”

