Bucks: NBA Analyst Reveals How Giannis Can Surpass Michael Jordan

Last season for the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 57.8 field goal percentage per game. He also led his team to the number one seed in the Eastern Conference with a 60-22 record.

He would be named the MVP of the league for the first time in his career, his coach Mike Budenholzer won the Coach of the Year Award, and General Manager of the Milwaukee Bucks Jon Horst won NBA Executive of the Year.

Back in May, ESPN’s First Take host Molly Qerim sat down with Terrell Thomas of The Urban Times and revealed that Giannis [Antetokounmpo] was her pick for MVP over James Harden.

“It’s Giannis! Giannis Antetokounmpo and he is slowing developing a three-point shot wait until that, and he is more accurate. It is all over… No brainer,” said Qerim.

“What Milwaukee has done is special. I think they might be a piece away from a championship,“ Qerim said.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

NBA Analyst Thinks The Greek Freak is the Best Player in Basketball

On a Christmas morning edition of ESPN’s First Take, Max Kellerman revealed that Antetokounmpo is the best player in the league.

“Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is the best player in basketball today just like last year he was the player until it mattered most, and then it was Kawhi [Leonard]. But we are back to the regular season, and he is better than he was last year. Everywhere across the board all the numbers with the eyeball test. Everything with his advance analytics everything is towering over the league. He is also 6’11, cock-diesel and it is not just an [Joel] Embidd comparison, said Kellerman.”

“In one world it is Giannis [Antetokounmpo] going up against [Joel] Embidd in another it’s him going up against [Ben] Simmons. He is more like[Ben] Simmons here is the scary thing about Giannis [Antetokounmpo], I said this last season, he gets a three-point shot, he is the one the guy that can challenge Micheal Jordan in fact as the greatest player of all time.”

Keller reveals how Giannis can surpass Michael Jordan.

“There is another element to it and we saw it when they played [the] Toronto [Raptors] last year. His handles are excellent for a seven-footer basically, they are not Ben Simmons, it not just hitting the shot it is getting your own shot. He played a little biggish last year and that is why you can compare him to [Joel] Embidd, but has the handle and the development with the shot, where he is going to be able to create his own shot and hit it. He is going to wined up replacing [Michael] Jordan as the best player ever Kellerman said.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging career highs across the board with 31.0 points,12.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and shooting 56.6 from the field and 34.2 behind the arch per game. The Bucks after a 121-109 loss to the 76ers on Christmas Day are now 27-5 still have the best regard in the league.

First Take | Stephen A. Smith claims Giannis is unstoppable, Embiid' 76ers will no chance beat BucksFirst Take | Stephen A. Smith claims Giannis is unstoppable, Embiid' 76ers will no chance beat Bucks | ESPN SC | NBA GameTime | SportsCenter | First Take | Get Up | ESPN 2019-12-25T16:00:21.000Z

READ NEXT: Bronny James Receives High Praise From NBA Legend