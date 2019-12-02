7 Best Cyber Monday Basketball Deals on Amazon

The clock is ticking, but there is still time to take advantage of Amazon’s Cyber Monday. And if you’re a hoops fan, then you’re in luck because we’ve found some fantastic Cyber Monday basketball deals designed to make you and your bank account very happy.
Browse the Cyber Monday Basketball Deals on Amazon and save up to 50 percent.
One of the most popular indoor balls is the Wilson Evolution Game Basketball, which is available in seven different color accents (Yellow is pictured).
The ball features Wilson’s Cushion Core Carcass and Premium Evo Microfiber Composite Cover, which make the ball softer to the touch and easier to grip. The Laid-in Composite Channels promote excellent and control, so you’ll be on the money with both your jumpshots and passes.
The Evolution is approved for play by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).
If you’re in the market for something different, check out these basketballs for outdoor play.
One of the best money-saving Cyber Monday basketball deals is the Silverback In-Ground Hoop System, which is available in 54- and 60-inch backboard sizes. You can save $340 (38 percent) for Cyber Monday.
When it comes to in-ground outdoor basketball goals, the Silverback is one of the top ones and you’ll feel like you’re playing at an indoor gym.
The base anchors in concrete to keep the entire system incredibly sturdy and minimizes swaying in windy conditions. Also, the base can be unbolted in case you need to move the hoop for any reason. The tempered glass backboard, which features under-padding, and breakaway rim are extremely durable and flexible, meaning you won’t have to worry about it shattering or getting damaged.
And the Dupont powder-coated pole height can be easily adjusted between 7.5 and 10 feet. The Silverback is available in two backboard sizes — 54- and 60-inches. It comes with a 5-year limited warranty and all the equipment — nuts, bolts, anchor plate, etc. — you need for installation.
McDavid is one of the leading producers of basketball knee pads and compression sleeves and their Hex Padded model is one of their most popular. And right now you can save 43 percent or $17.
Featuring 9mm HEX Technology and an extended length, they will provide ample support and protection so you can make all your moves and cuts on the court without worry. And the hDc Moisture Management Technology is designed to keep you dry, cool, and comfortable as the material helps wick away sweat and other moisture away from the skin quickly.
Made of 80 percent nylon and 20 percent spandex, the Hex Sleeve is available in 10 different colors and comes in both adult and youth sizes. You’ll receive one pair of machine washable knee pads.
You can save 30 percent this Cyber Monday on the Adidas Men’s Basketball 3G Speed Shorts, which are highlighted by its ClimaLite fabric. This fabric pulls moisture away from the body, then dries quickly to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable.
The basketball shorts, which are made of polyester, have an elastic waist with an inner drawstring so you can get a secure fit. The have a looser fit and two side pockets.
And, of course, no Adidas garment would be complete without their famous 3-stripe logo.
If shorts aren’t your thing, the Adidas Men’s Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Joggers are great for both on and off court use.
Made of 100 percent recycled polyester tricot, the pants are also perfect for the gym or the track. Each pair has a tapered fit and is roomier in the thight area then it narrows near the ankles. They have an elastic waist and an inner drawstring as well as a crotch gusset for range of motion.
Another plus — two front pockets so you can hold your phone, keys, or any other smaller accessories.
If you’re playing ball, you’re going to need a pair of comfortable and high-performance athletic socks. The Under Armour Performance Tech Crew Socks are just the ones you need. And they’re 35 percent off on Amazon this Cyber Monday.
The socks are highlighted by moisture-wicking fabrics, which pulls sweat away from your feet. Then they are designed to dry quickly so you stay cool and comfortable. There is also anti-odor technology (a major plus, right?) and excellent arch support.
They are made of 71 percent polyester, 26 percent cotton, and 3 percent spandex, which adds a little stretch to maximize flexibility. You’ll get 6 pair.
We’ve already talked about the in-ground goals, now let’s get to the portable basketball hoops. The Franklin Sports Portable Street Hoop System is great for adults and kids as the height can be adjusted from 7.5 feet to the regulation 10 feet in 6-inch increments.
The 48-inch backboard is made of plexiglass along and it has an 18-inch steel breakaway rim for those thunderous dunks! There is also protective padding on the bottom of the backboard.
The base is 28 gallons and can be filled with sand to keep it sturdy. And, of course, thanks to wheels, you can easily move it anywhere you’d like.