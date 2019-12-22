DraftKings Week 16 Sunday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $750K Sunday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features a battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a hefty payout of $200K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Patrick Mahomes $18,000

$18,000 FLEX: Travis Kelce $10,800

$10,800 FLEX: Anthony Miller $8,200

$8,200 FLEX: Damien Williams $6,400

$6,400 FLEX: Chiefs DEF $4,800

$4,800 FLEX: Jesper Horsted $1,600

Why This Lineup?

Chicago allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. However, most opposing quarterbacks aren’t Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is fresh off his best showing in four weeks. The Bears have allowed 17.46+ points to the QB position in two of their last three games.

Over the past four weeks, Travis Kelce has averaged 10.25 targets per game. He’s also scored 19+ fantasy points in four of his last five games. Chicago surrenders the 13th-most fantasy points to the tight end position this year.

Since Week 10, Anthony Miller is the WR8 in fantasy with an average of 17.6 points and 10+ targets per game. Receivers to see nine-plus targets against Kansas City this year average 16.8 fantasy points.

Damien Williams is set to return from injury in tonight’s game. If the past few weeks have done anything, it’s proven that Williams is KC’s best option in their backfield. Chicago has allowed four touchdowns to opposing running backs over their last four games.

Chiefs Defense has averaged an impressive 13 fantasy points per game over their last four games. The Mitchell Trubisky-led Bears offense surrendered 13 fantasy points to the Packers defense a week ago.

Jesper Horsted has seen seven targets come his way over the past two weeks, firmly entrenching himself as the lead tight end in Chicago. The Chiefs give up the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends this year.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most obvious omission from our Sunday Night Showdown would clearly by Tyreek Hill. While Hill scored two touchdowns a week ago, he has found the endzone in just one of his past four games. Chicago also allows the sixth-fewest fantasy points to WRs in 2019. He’s still certainly worth a look, however, there is simply better value plays tonight.

Reminder, tonight’s game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

