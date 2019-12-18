Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Defense: Week 16

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Defense Edition for Week 16 of the NFL season. This week we feature multiple defenses who shined on national TV a week ago, yet are presented with unappealing matchup this time around.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football defense rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

DEF: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Steelers DEF at NYJ

Pittsburgh had a bit of a hiccup last week, yet even in a bad performance by their standards, they put up a respectable six fantasy points. Even with that game on their resume, they’ve still scored 11+ points in 10 of their last 12 games. The Jets allow the second-most fantasy points to opposing D/STs this season with 11.08 points per game.

Ravens DEF at CLE

Since acquiring Marcus Peters, the Ravens have averaged an outstanding 13.3 fantasy points, ranking as the highest-scoring defense in fantasy over that span. This week they’ll get a Cleveland Browns team who’s near entirety of skill players seemingly want out of town, a coach who doesn’t care about his future with the team, and an offense that allows the 10th-most fantasy points to defenses. Sign me up.

Falcons DEF vs. JAC

You have to commend the Falcons for the way they’ve played over recent weeks. Over their last two games, Atlanta has averaged 12.5 fantasy points, while averaging 15.25 points over four of their past six games. The Jags allow the ninth-most points to opposing D/STs, and have mustered up more than 13 offensive points just twice of their last six games.

Sleeper: Colts DEF vs. CAR

I know Indianapolis left a sour taste in the mouth of nearly every non-Saints fan watching this past Monday night’s broadcast. However, their defense had scored 10+ fantasy points in three of their four previous games prior to that night. Plus, a matchup against a Panthers offense that has allowed an average of 11.75 fantasy points to defenses over their last eight games should intrigue you. While the prospect of facing off with a rookie quarterback making his first career NFL start may convince you to roll the dice.

DEF: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Saints DEF at TEN

The Saints defense looked the part against a beat-up Indianapolis offense a week ago, however, they still scored just five fantasy points. They’ve now scored just five points or fewer in three of their last four games. Fittingly enough, since Ryan Tannehill has been inserted as the Titans starter, opposing defenses have averaged exactly five fantasy points against Tennessee.

Titans DEF vs. NO

Speaking of the Titans, their defense has impressed of late, averaging nearly 10 points per game over their last seven games, and 11.66 points over their last three. However, you’d be best served to steer clear from them in Week 16. Since Week 10, opposing defenses have combined to score a total of zero fantasy points against the Saints.

Bears DEF vs. KC

You may still think of defense when you hear the Bears, however, in terms of fantasy they don’t even warrant being owned at this point. Chicago’s D/ST has scored eight fantasy points or fewer in 10 consecutive games. The Chiefs have held all but two opposing defenses to seven fantasy points or fewer this season.

Buyers Beware: Bills DEF at NE

The Bills defense was on full display this past Sunday night for the world to see, picking off Duck Hodges four times, on their way to an 18 point fantasy outing. Buffalo’s D/ST has now scored double-digit fantasy points in four of the past five games. Yet, since New England’s Week 10 bye, they’ve held each of their opponents’ defenses to eight fantasy points or fewer. Buffalo also managed a meager three fantasy points against the Pats back in Week 4.

