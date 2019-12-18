Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends: Week 16

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends edition for Week 16 of the NFL season. This edition features a budding star looking to assert himself as an elite option at the position.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Travis Kelce will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of such caliber check out our weekly fantasy football tight end rankings.

TE: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Jacob Hollister vs. ARI

When deciding on a tight end for a given week it should be pretty simple. Check to see if they are playing Arizona, if they are, insert them into your lineup. I don’t care that Hollister’s production has slowed down of late. He’s still seen six-plus targets in two of his last three games. Plus, the Cardinals allow the most fantasy points to tight ends this year, including an absurd 15 touchdowns.

Tyler Higbee at SF

Some people may shy away from the Higbee this week due to his matchup with San Francisco. However, how can you bet against a guy who’s eclipsed 100 yards receiving in not one, not two, but three consecutive games? Higbee has become as must-start as they come at the position. Also, the 49ers matchup doesn’t carry the wariness it once did, as they’ve allowed four receiving touchdowns to TEs over their past three games.

Austin Hooper vs. JAC

Hooper has been a major disappointment since returning from injury, averaging just 5.1 points per game. However, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for Hooper owners. For starters, he’s seen six targets in each of the past two weeks, and with Calvin Ridley out, that number should only increase. Also, over the last two weeks, the Jaguars have allowed a 120+ yard receiver and two touchdowns from the tight end position.

OJ Howard vs. HOU

Howard always comes with some risk, not really because of his own doing, but the team’s inability to consistently work him into the offense. However, with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out, the team may have no choice. They had no choice a week ago, and he saw eight targets come his way. He’s also quietly averaged 10.3 fantasy points over his last three games. Starting tight ends have averaged 86.5 receiving yards, while the position as a whole has scored two touchdowns against the Texans over the past two weeks.

Sleepers: Kaden Smith at WAS

We don’t have to play the wait and see game anymore with Evan Engram, he’s officially been placed on the IR. That means Kaden Smith will continue to serve as the lead receiving tight end for Big Blue. Smith has scored 12+ points in two of his last four games. Washington allows the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends this year, including allowing not one, but two double-digit outings by tight ends one week ago.

TE: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Ricky Seals-Jones vs. BAL

Seals-Jones balled out for one reason last week, he played Arizona. It’s highly unlikely that performance will carry over into Week 15 against Baltimore. Prior to last week, Seals-Jones had totaled just 6.4 fantasy points since his Week 7 bye. The Ravens surrender the fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season and have held all but one player at the position below double-digit fantasy points since Week 4.

Jack Doyle vs. CAR

Doyle’s reemergence as a viable fantasy option was certainly short-lived. Doyle has now caught no more than two passes and scored 4.7 fantasy points or fewer in back-to-back weeks. Six of the last seven starting tight ends to face the Carolina Panthers have hauled in no more than three receptions.

Buyers Beware: Jason Witten at PHI

Witten has enjoyed a bit of a late-season renaissance, scoring 13.8+ points in two of his last three games. A matchup with a struggling Eagles secondary might sound appealing on the surfaces, however, their issues are on the outside, with their corners, not up the seams to the safeties. Philly allows the fifth-fewest points to tight ends this season and has allowed just two receiving touchdowns to the position since Week 4.

