Eagles Pro-Bowl Guard Has Dislocated Shoulder: Report

The Eagles season-deciding win came with a big loss. A potentially playoff-altering one.

Starting right guard Brandon Brooks left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury toward the end of the first half. Turns out, Brooks’ right shoulder was dislocated and had to be “popped” back into place by team doctors, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Brooks didn’t return to the game after the Eagles ruled him out in the third quarter. Matt Pryor filled in at his spot at right guard.

#Eagles G Brandon Brooks, who left today’s game in a cart suffered a dislocated shoulder that was popped back into place, source said. He’ll have scans tomorrow to learn the damage and his status for this weekend is uncertain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

While the initial diagnosis seems better than expected — remember, Brooks was carted off the field and seen wincing in pain — he may have dodged a bullet. The Pro-Bowl player hasn’t been ruled out for next week.

Miles Sanders also left Sunday‘a game in the first half and never returned. The Eagles are awaiting additional test results on his injured ankle. His loss would severely hinder the offense’s production.

Zach Ertz’s Status in Jeopardy for Playoffs

The news wasn’t so positive for Zach Ertz. The starting tight end missed Sunday’s game with a rib and back injury.

However, it was reported that Ertz suffered a lacerated kidney and it’s a serious condition that could threaten his status for the playoffs.

Dallas Goedert started in his absence on Sunday and made one of the best catches of the year on a 14-yard grab on 3rd-and-8. It kept an Eagles drive alive late in the game as the highlight-reel play picked up a huge first down. Three plays later, Boston Scott ran in a 7-yard touchdown.

This could be the catch of the year. Dallas Goedert may have saved the season. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/FcH7Jo9pQs — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 29, 2019

Goedert finished with four receptions for 64 yards on the day. The second-year tight end has now racked up 13 catches for 155 yards over the past two weeks, mostly in a starter’s role with Ertz out.

Eagles Enjoy Emotional Win, NFC East Champions

It’s been an up and down year for the Eagles. On Sunday, they celebrated. Champions of the NFC East once more.

The Eagles’ gutsy 37-14 victory over the Giants made for a celebratory and relaxed post-game locker room. For now.

Doug Pederson: "What I see from our players is they're already talking about next week and coming to work with this week and preparing for next week. It just tells me that guys are in the right frame of mind." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 30, 2019

“What I love about this football team is how we have stuck together the entire season, through all the ups and downs, through all the injuries, we’ve battled,” Pederson told reporters. “We put ourselves in this position to win the NFC East, we’ve done that. But again, what I’ve seen from our players is they’re already talking about next week, and coming to work this week, and preparing for next week. Just tells me the guys are in the right frame of mind.”