Carson Wentz & Boston Scott Make History, Eagles Win NFC East

The Eagles beat the Giants 34-17 on Sunday to win the NFC East. It marked the franchise’s second division crown in three years.

The season-deciding victory also punched Philadelphia’s third straight ticket to the postseason. The game was a complete team effort, especially after starters Brandon Brooks and Miles Sanders went out in the first half. Remember, the Eagles came into the game already down four key players: Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor and Jalen Mills. It didn’t matter.

Carson Wentz put a signature stamp on his young career by claiming a must-win game in Week 17. The Eagles quarterback went 23-of-40 for 289 yards, including a beautiful 24-yard touchdown strike to Joshua Perkins. Wentz’s effort vaulted him into rare air as he set two records in the process.

First, the 26-year-old became the first signal-caller in NFL history to pass for at least 4,000 yards while having no wide receiver over 500 yards for the year. Alshon Jeffery was the closest, at 490 yards.

Wentz also set a new franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. He added 289 yards to his total and finished the year with 4,039 passing yards, a number that surpassed the previous high set by Donovan McNabb in 2008 (3,916). Wentz is now the first quarterback in Eagles’ history to throw for 4,000 yards.

Boston Scott Makes His Own History

Little-known scat back Boston Scott may never have to buy a drink in Philly again. The diminutive running back took over the lead rushing duties after Miles Sanders went down and never looked back.

Scott, an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech, carried 19 times for 54 yards and three touchdowns to help the Eagles clinch the NFC East. He also hauled in four balls for 84 yards, including a crucial 29-yard catch-and-run screen play that set up the game’s first touchdown.

Scott’s three touchdowns were the most by an Eagles running back since LeSean McCoy took three scores to the house back on Dec. 18, 2011 in the now-fabled Snow Game. Scott went into the matchup with 42 rushes for 191 yards, plus 20 catches for 120 yards.

