Eagles Pro-Bowl TE Played with Potentially Fatal Injury: Report

The curious case of Zach Ertz’s latest injury keeps getting weirder. And, perhaps, somewhat worrisome.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Pro-Bowl tight end played with a lacerated kidney last week against the Cowboys. Ertz was removed from the game with an apparent rib injury, then came back into the game after getting taped up on the sideline. He was rushed to the hospital after the game.

It was later reported that Ertz had suffered a fractured rib. He was listed on the team’s official injury report with both a rib and back injury. There is hope that Ertz will be cleared to play next week in a potential playoff game.

The Eagles have preached patience with Ertz — and all their walking wounded, like Lane Johnson (ankle) and Jalen Mills (ankle) — but a lacerated kidney is serious business.

Why was Ertz allowed to go back into the game? How did the team’s medical staff not diagnose a potentially fatal ailment?

Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck suffered a lacerated kidney in 2015, as did former Eagles receiver Miles Austin that same year. A surgeon at Johns Hopkins told the New York Times that “these things can be fatal if they aren’t found quickly enough.” Ertz played through a potentially fatal injury.

The #Eagles won’t have TE Zach Ertz today, but he has not been ruled out for next week if Philly advances. Ertz is not only dealing with a cracked rib, but sources say he suffered a lacerated kidney that had him in the hospital after the game. That explains the caution this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2019

“Obviously medically I want to make sure he’s 100-percent. Zach is a tough guy,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said of Ertz earlier this week. “I know he wants to be out there, but at the same time, I’m not going to risk anything further for him personally.”

Rodney McLeod Could Earn Money with NFC East Crown

One player on the Eagles’ roster stands to profit from a division crown. Rodney McLeod is in line for $250,000 if the Eagles win the NFC East, per ESPN.

That’s right. The team’s starting safety has two clauses that allow for the bonus. First, McLeod has to play on at least 85-percent of the defensive snaps and that’s something he has already accomplished. Second, the Eagles have to qualify for the postseason which they can do by beating the Giants.

In addition, Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry can earn an additional $250,000 as part of an individual-performance incentive. The New Jersey native needs six sacks for the bonus to kick in and Curry is currently sitting at five sacks.

Eagles' Rodney McLeod and Cowboys' Jason Witten each would secure contract incentives with NFC East title. Only one man will get them.https://t.co/mUCBL4zdLP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2019

Eagles Defensive Coordinator Praises Vinny Curry

Vinny Curry has been a big reason why the Eagles have won three straight games. His aggressiveness in getting to opposing quarterbacks cannot be overstated.

The 31-year-old has been on a hot streak of late after racking up four sacks over the past four weeks dating back to Dec. 1. Curry has 29.5 sacks in parts of eight seasons. This year, he’s averaging about one sack per every 70 snaps.

Vinny Curry, who has 4 sacks over last 4 games, playing near where he grew up in New Jersey with a Win and In playoffs game vs Giants “There’s a lot riding on the line. The guys are ready. We don’t want to go home” His son Noah… Game Face on 😂#Eagles pic.twitter.com/WTG0Q7ZFCn — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 29, 2019

“He’s just been tenacious. His sacks have been effort sacks, and that’s always been a hallmark of Vinny,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said of Curry. “He’s a tough player, he gives great effort, and he’s been rewarded with that on some of those plays; some big plays for us.”

Predictably, Curry is hungry for more.

“There’s a lot riding on the line,” Curry said before the Giants game. “The guys are ready. We don’t want to go home.”

