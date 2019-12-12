Eagles QB Carson Wentz Talks about Relationship with Alshon Jeffery

Where’s the beef? Well, there has to be a beef before you can find it.

Amid rampant speculation about their strained relationship, Carson Wentz finally spoke up and set the record straight about Alshon Jeffery. The Eagles quarterback wanted to squash any perceived beef.

Wentz recalled going out to dinner with Jeffery when he first signed with the Eagles in 2017. He repeatedly said “I love that guy” during an introspective response to a direct question on their connection.

“Yeah, I have a great relationship with Alshon. He’s been an awesome teammate ever since he got here,” Wentz told reporters. “When he first signed here, we went to dinner and we got to know each other, and we both had high expectations for each other.”

Jeffery has been linked to heavy criticism of Wentz, via a “sourced” ESPN story that took on a life of its own. In it, an anonymous player complains about not getting enough targets and blames a stagnant offense on Wentz’s inability to hit his check-downs. The receiver has long denied he is the anonymous player quoted.

“It sounds like a story being made up to me,” Jeffery said back in October. “When things are going well, you all are going to write something great about us.”

Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery are here: pic.twitter.com/k7eaCuyUDS — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) February 10, 2019

However, it has hung over the locker room like a funeral pall. Maybe now everyone can move on, assuming Wentz is telling the truth.

“It’s been awesome getting to know him [Jeffery] as a guy and as a teammate and seeing the plays he’s been able to make over the years, this year as well, I love that guy,” Wentz said. “The injury is really unfortunate.”

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz clears up misconception that him and Alshon Jeffery don’t see eye to eye. “I love that guy,” said Wentz. And called his foot injury “unfortunate.” Jeffery was placed on IR. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 12, 2019

Carson Wentz Excited to Work with Robert Davis

It wasn’t a flashy move, but it’s a move. The Eagles promoted speedy receiver Robert Davis from their practice squad.

The 6-foot-3 receiver is expected to come in and immediately contribute on offense. The Eagles are playing Davis’ former team, the Washington Redskins, on Sunday down in D.C. Quarterback Carson Wentz provided a quick evaluation of what he’s seen from Davis so far in team meetings and at practice.

Davis had been working primarily on the scout team, so they haven’t gotten many reps together in practice. Thursday was going to be a big day for them to build chemistry.

“He’s a big body, target, moves well, runs well. Looks like he has great hands,” Wentz said. “Obviously, he’s been on the scout team quite a bit so I haven’t had a ton of work with him but this week has been important to talk through things with him and get some reps with him on the practice field. I’m excited for him to get his opportunity and make some plays.”

Eagles Impressed with Way Young Playmakers Stepped Up

The Eagles scored a victory in a must-win game last week versus New York. They did it by utilizing a rookie and three practice-squad players.

In fact, the Eagles will have four practice-squad players — Greg Ward, Robert Davis, Josh Perkins, Boston Scott, along with rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside — active for Sunday’s game. All of them are going to have major roles on offense. Minus Davis, they produced meaningful snaps last week.

“Our backs were against the wall and guys had to step up and make plays. And they did that,” Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said. “For me, I came in after the game just super excited to see a lot of those guys that maybe haven’t had an opportunity to put us in a situation like they did, to go and win. It’s a credit to all those guys for how hard they worked for that moment.”

"If you can't spot Carson Wentz's talent, I can't help you… Philadelphia has the worst WR core in the NFL today." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/MHDONsT8dJ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 10, 2019

Is it tough incorporating so many new and inexperienced parts?

“Some of them have been here for a while, each one is kind of different, case by case,” Wentz said. “It’s talking through things with them and getting to know them both on and off the field as much as you can and as quick as you can.”

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!