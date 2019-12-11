Eagles Coach Ranks Carson Wentz’s Biggest NFL Games

Carson Wentz has played in some pretty big games. Not the biggest game. Not yet.

But he may have played in his biggest game to date in leading the Eagles to a season-saving win over the Giants. It probably wasn’t the most monumental — that one will come in two weeks versus Dallas — but it was definitely the signature moment of his four-year career.

Don’t take our word for it, take it from the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I think this would have to be his number one game, quite honestly,” Doug Pederson told reporters Tuesday. “You could ask him later this week. But I just think from the standpoint of putting the team on his back, leading this team down the field, down two scores, to tie the game, and then, of course, to win it in overtime.”

Wentz was absolutely brilliant down the stretch against New York, changing out of plays at the line of scrimmage and encouraging his guys in the huddle to “keep believing.” He guided the Eagles to 20 unanswered points in the second half — and did it with a receiving corps mostly signed off the street in recent days.

Wentz Puts Together Final Drive for the Ages

On the game’s final drive, Wentz orchestrated an eight-play, 75-yard masterpiece where he went 4-of-4 for 34 yards before hitting Zach Ertz for the game-winning touchdown in overtime. The Eagles quarterback put up a 113.4 rating in the second half, including going 17-of-24 for 195 yards and two scores in the fourth quarter alone.

Haters gonna be sick about it but that's a game winning dime from one CARSON WENTZ.

“Some of the plays that he did make, whether it was extending it with his legs or keeping a play alive and finding receivers down the field, and then his toughness to stand in the pocket and take some shots,” Pederson said. “I would say this would be his number one game in the four years. It’s really kind of exciting for him. I think it gives him confidence moving forward.”

Doug Pederson Ranks Quarterback’s Best Games

Doug Pederson was quick to point to Monday night’s game as Carson Wentz’s best. It didn’t take much prodding or badgering as the coach let it be known rather boldly.

But, the Eagles coach reiterated that Wentz has proven himself in clutch moments dating back to his sophomore year. The biggest moment that popped into Pederson’s head was the infamous Rams game in 2017, the one where Wentz was the recipient of an unfortunately awkward leg sandwich that tore his ACL.

2 years ago today: Carson Wentz – on 3 torn knee ligaments – throws a go-ahead TD pass – his 4th of the day – his franchise-record 33rd on the year – on 4th/goal – to give his team the lead on the road vs. the 9-3 Rams in a division clinching win Thats my QB. No questions asked

Still, he put them in a position to win that game and — with a small assist from backup Nick Foles — they wound up beating the Rams and winning the NFC East that night.

“That was a big game obviously to help us win the NFC East. Even though he got hurt that day, that was a big game,” Pederson said. “There’s been games like that where he’s had big games.”

None bigger than Monday night, under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I feel like that’s his best he’s played,” Pederson said. “Something he can continue to grow and work on.”

