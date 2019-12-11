Eagles News: These 5 Amazing Stats Prove Carson Wentz’s Worth

Don’t let the boo birds tell the whole story. It only takes a few bad eggs to crack the whole nest.

Carson Wentz has been one of the best at his position since entering the league in 2016. That’s not an opinion, it’s fact. Look at the numbers.

The Eagles quarterback — and undisputed face of the franchise — has put himself in the Top-10 conversation with his play on the field over the years. What he did on Monday night should just be a harbinger of even greater things to come.

“You can see it, when it gets crunch time, you put it on the quarterback, and guys rally,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said of Wentz. “I think that’s now what you’re going to see, and hopefully you see as we continue to grow as a team. Hopefully years to come, that’s the case, that the guys now can ascend around Carson, and we can put it on his shoulders and say, ‘Hey, let’s go win the game.'”

Carson Wentz’s Clutch Numbers: Amazing Stats for Eagles Quarterback

My work here is done pic.twitter.com/FUNqwjwj2V — Adam Blank (@OhhMyBlank) December 11, 2019

Red-Zone Machine. He’s a straight assassin in the red zone, better than a fighter pilot with a heat-sinking missile. Wentz has 56 touchdowns against one interception in the red zone in his last 37 games played. Those numbers put him in the company of all-time greats like Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson. Wentz’s average of 1.51 red-zone touchdowns per game tops the list.

Let’s Go Streaking. After throwing two more touchdowns last week, Wentz has now gone 16 straight regular-season games with at least one scoring strike. That ties Seattle’s Russell Wilson for the longest active streak in the NFL. He’s on pace for 27 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 2019.

Mike Groh compares Wentz’s success in second half to a basketball player whose shot isn’t going in. He needed to get that “steal or rebound” to find his rhythm. “l would expect he’s going to have a lot more of those (kind of games) for many, many years.”#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 11, 2019

Comeback King. Wentz increased his number of fourth-quarter comeback wins to five after Monday’s 23-17 victory. It’s true his contemporaries from the 2016 draft class — most notably Dak Prescott (8) and Jared Goff (6) have more comeback wins — but they had more opportunities, including playoffs. For the record, Nick Foles only has eight total comebacks in 58 career games.

Giant Killer. Carson Wentz has won four consecutive starts against the Giants. For his career, he has thrown for 1,531 yards and eight touchdowns (three interceptions) in six games. That’s domination versus a bitter NFC East rival. Granted, the Giants aren’t exactly a juggernaut. The Cowboys’ Dak Prescott has thrown for 2,201 yards and 17 touchdowns (three interceptions) in two more games.

Carson Wentz is on pace to pass Donovan McNabb for the most touchdown passes in #Eagles franchise history (216) after 125 career games. McNabb holds the feat after 148 games with the team. https://t.co/evnWfbY4Vk — Logan Banker (@LoganBanker_19) December 10, 2019

Putting McNabb on Notice. Wentz’s 92 career passing touchdowns are already the fifth-most in franchise history (19 behind Norm Snead). And he’s on pace to shatter Donovan McNabb’s all-time mark of 216 career scores. More impressively, Wentz can do it in 23 less games. McNabb accomplished the feat after 148 games. Wentz is on pace to break it after 125.

