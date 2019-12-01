Eagles’ Leading Rusher Ruled Out, Zach Ertz Status Updated

The Eagles will be without their leading rusher Sunday in Miami.

As expected, Jordan Howard won’t suit up against the Dolphins as he continues to rehab from a mysterious stinger and shoulder injury. The starting running back was a limited participant at practice all week, but the team raised hope he might play by listing him questionable on Friday’s injury report.

It wasn’t meant to be. Howard has been ruled out. On the positive side, tight end Zach Ertz will play Sunday. The starting tight end had previously been listed as questionable with a sore hamstring.

The Eagles announced that six other players wouldn’t be on the active roster, including quarterback Nate Sudfeld, cornerback Sidney Jones, defensive end Shareef Miller, defensive end Daeshon Hall, guard Nate Herbig and guard/tackle Matt Pryor. The latter is a bit surprising considering the team’s lack of offensive line depth on the bench other than Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

“It’s day-to-day. It is going, it is progressing, it’s trending obviously in the right way,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said of Howard’s injury earlier this week. “We just have to make sure that he gets his strength back before we can put him back out there.”

Cre’Von LeBlanc Promoted to Active Roster

Cre’Von LeBlanc will return for the first time since suffering a Lisfranc sprain in training camp. The promising young cornerback was activated to the 21-day practice window earlier in the week.

LeBlanc, an undrafted free agent, will be thrown right into the fire against the sixth-worst passing offense in football at 201.7 yards per game. Miami also owns the third-worst offense overall in the NFL at 14.8 points per game.

“We’ll get him back into the swing as quick as we can,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said earlier this week. “It will be nice to have him back. He was an important member of our defense last year, and we certainly have roles that he can fill.”

Roster Move: #Eagles have promoted TE Josh Perkins from the practice squad to the active roster and activated CB Cre'Von LeBlanc from Reserve/Injured.#Eagles have waived DT Albert Huggins. pic.twitter.com/oUWsbpEyMC — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 30, 2019

The Eagles also promoted tight end Josh Perkins from the practice squad to the active roster. To make room, the team waived defensive tackle Albert Huggins. Perkins will serve as insurance in case something happens to Zach Ertz. He is dealing with a sore hamstring, but he’ll play Sunday.

Eagles Fan Invade South Beach in Droves

Everyone knows Eagles fans travel extremely well and often take over road stadiums. But, a game down in Miami — at the end of November? Well, that’s a recipe for a full-on invasion.

The Philly faithful started storming Philadelphia International Airport on Friday morning and Eagles chants were reported on several flights heading down to South Beach all weekend. In fact, the Eagles sent their mascot Swoop and the cheerleaders to the airport to properly send fans off.

It was a scene rarely seen in sports. Then again, the love affair with the Eagles in Philly is one of a kind.

“I’ve been told there’s a few Eagles fans that are going to be at this game, which will be great,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. “Our fans travel well. Obviously, South Florida would be a great destination this time of year for Eagles fans to get out of the cold, much like it was in L.A. a couple years ago.”

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!