Zach Ertz Injury Update, Eagles Have Open Roster Spot

Zach Ertz is dealing with a sore hamstring and remains limited at practice. Will the Eagles add another tight end?

The team still has one open roster spot remaining after activating Cre’Von LeBlanc on Wednesday to the 21-day practice window. The rehabbing cornerback might be primed to return this week, but the Eagles still haven’t used a roster spot on him.

If LeBlanc isn’t going to play versus Miami, GM Howie Roseman might look for another player in free agency or the likelier move would be to promote someone from the practice squad. The Eagles have two backup tight ends down there: Scott Orndorff and Joshua Perkins.

Head coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism that Ertz would be good to go for Sunday but also left open the possibility the Eagles would “look at” making an additional roster move. In addition to Orndorff and Perkins, there are other options available on the waiver wire at tight end. Or maybe they would consider bringing in another wide receiver for depth.

“Those are things we’ll look at. We’ve still got one [roster] spot available,” Pederson told reporters. “So we’ll take a look at that later today and this weekend.”

Zach Ertz Returns to Practice, Team Being ‘Cautious’

The good news on Friday was that Zach Ertz did indeed return to the practice field. He was seen stretching out and warming up with teammates, a good sign after he was declared out the previous two days.

It’s unclear exactly when Ertz hurt his hamstring, other than it definitely happened at some point in last week’s loss to Seattle. Head coach Doug Pederson indicated that Ertz is “doing fine” and didn’t seem too concerned about the tight end missing an extended period.

At #Eagles practice, Zach Ertz is stretching off to the side. Nelson Agholor, Alshon Jeffery, and Jordan Howard all here. pic.twitter.com/DykNje4Km8 — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) November 29, 2019

“Zach is doing fine. We’re going to get him on the grass today [to] run and see where he’s at,” Pederson told reporters. “Go through practice a little bit and then find out at the end of the day. Just wanted to kind of keep cautious with him, keep him rested and keep him ready to go.”

Eagles Have One Open Roster Spot to Burn

As mentioned above, the Eagles have one open roster spot available to burn.

The logical thought is the team elevates cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc and throws him into the fire Sunday. However, they could choose to use the extra spot on a tight end. It all depends on how confident they feel about Zach Ertz’s injured hamstring.

The in-house options at tight end are Joshua Perkins and Scott Orndorff. But would they look elsewhere for help?

Richard Rodgers was invited to training camp and made it onto the 53-man roster. Unfortunately, Rodgers broke his foot in August and was eventually cut after the Eagles reached an injury settlement with him. He was expected to need a full year to heal. One other marquee name floating around is Jermaine Gresham. The former Pro-Bowl tight end has 3,752 career receiving yards and 29 touchdowns.

Then, there is the ultimate wild card: Antonio Brown. The troubled wide receiver hinted on Twitter that a return might be imminent.

I’m charged Up……. twist in a movie but don’t jump to conclusion pic.twitter.com/AygjWHMlG2 — AB (@AB84) November 29, 2019

