Eagles Injury Report: 4 Players ‘Questionable’ & 1 Surprise Name

The Eagles submitted their final injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday’s NFC East showdown. All but one player’s status was expected.

The team’s nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox surprisingly showed up as a limited participant with a knee injury and his status is officially questionable. Maddox carried no previous injury designation, so he must have tweaked something at Friday’s practice.

Maddox had picked up his play as of late, most noticeably after his game-sealing strip-sack on Dwyane Haskins last week. The second-year player was credited with a full sack — the first of his young career — after a scoring change earlier this week. Nigel Bradham scooped up the ball and returned it for a touchdown.

In addition to Maddox, receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) were also designated as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Head coach Doug Pederson seemed “optimistic” that Barnett would play, but Agholor and Howard seem like longshots. The Eagles may decide to shut Agholor down for the remainder of the season by placing him on IR.

Lane Johnson is officially out against Dallas, so the starting right tackle can’t renew his personal rivalry with Cowboys pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. Johnson is still reeling from a high-ankle sprain suffered two weeks despite “trending in the right direction.”

Dak Prescott to Start at QB for Cowboys

The status of Dak Prescott was slightly in question following the disclosure of a bothersome right shoulder injury. The Cowboys quarterback hasn’t taken a snap all week as he deals with issues in his AC joint.

However, Prescott was not listed on the team’s final injury report and he’ll start Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Backup Cooper Rush took the first-team reps at Friday’s practice, with Clayton Thorson mixing in with the twos, and would be the next man up.

Cowboys are not listing QB Dak Prescott on their final injury report despite the fact that he was limited all week with a shoulder injury, per source. So Prescott starts Sunday at Philadelphia, in the division-deciding game, as expected. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2019

The Cowboys are relatively healthy overall, but the team will be without starting linebacker Kyle Vander Esch who has been out six weeks with a neck injury. Reliable veteran Sean Lee has stepped in admirably at the position.

Dallas also listed three minor players as questionable, including receiver Devin Smith, cornerback C.J. Goodwin and linebacker Joe Thomas.

Eagles Announce Midnight Uniforms for Pivotal Game

That’s right. The Eagles will break out their midnight green jerseys and white pants for their NFC East clash with Dallas.

The last time they wore them came in a close-yet-disappointing 17-9 loss to the Seahawks in Philadelphia.

The Eagles donned their all-white uniforms in last week’s win over Washington and their all-black ones two weeks ago versus New York. The Eagles are 2-4 this season when wearing their midnight green jersey and white pants. Hopefully, they have better luck on Sunday.

